Players Championship: Tiger Woods splashes, crashes with 7 on No. 17 (VIDEO)

Pete and Alice Dye struck hard at Tiger Woods Friday at The Players Championship.

Their iconic island green on No. 17 of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass turned the greatest golfer of his generation into a routine duffer during Round 2 of the PGA Tour’s signature event.

Woods strode up to the tee on No. 17 at 5-under, just two shots off the lead. He limped off the island at 1-under, after a disastrous quadruple-bogey seven on the PGA Tour’s most famous, if not infamous hole.

Woods’ first two shots on the hole ended up in the water and the resulting calamity left the 80-time winner on Tour humanized – if not humiliated – in front of a packed gallery and a somewhat-shocked live online and TV audience.

Woods birdied the hole on Thursday when it was 121 yards.

Friday, the hole was playing at 146 yards with the pin placement on the mid-left side near the back of the green. His first shot was pulled to the far side and ever-so-slowly rolled off the green and into the drink.

Golf is hard. Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. 💦 pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

From the drop zone Tiger hit another into the water. This one bounced once before finding the water.

He found the green with his second shot from the drop zone. He had a 20-footer to make for a triple, but missed. He two-putted for the quadruple-bogey seven.

It was his worst score ever on the hole in PGA Tour play. Before 17, Woods had just putted 12 times on the day. He began the day at No 10.

Now, he sits perilously close to the cutline in an event where he’s never missed the cut.