Players Championship: Sungjae Im sinks hole-in-one on No. 13

Sungjae Im wasn’t playing around Friday on No. 13 at TPC Sawgrass.

Im used his 8-iron to record the second hole-in-one of the tournament on the 152-yard 13th hole during afternoon play. The ace sent 20-year-old from Korea’s score to 3-under for the second round, just above the projected cut line at the time of his hole-in-one. Im was coming off a first-round 73.

Im’s ace— the 19th on the PGA Tour this season— this year marks the first time since 2013 there has been more than one hole-in-one at The Players. Michael Thompson and Chris Stroud sank aces on the eighth and 13th holes respectively in 2013.

Ryan Moore recorded the first hole-in-one of this year’s Players Championship Thursday on the course’s No. 17 island hole.

Im’s hole-in-one is the 30th in Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass history and the 12th on No. 13.

Watch Im’s first ace of the year below:

🚨 ANOTHER ACE ALERT 🚨 The perfect spin for Sungjae Im! Second hole-in-one this week @THEPLAYERSChamp.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/V8UtGoD7Kz — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

On his way to the 14th hole, Im was congratulated by several fans at TPC Sawgrass.