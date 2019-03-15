Eye-catching shots from Round 2 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

If you weren’t able to make it to Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. to watch the 2019 Players Championship this weekend at TPC Sawgrass, Golfweek’s got you covered.

We collected the best photos taken from all around the course Friday to make you feel like you too are lining the fairway for Round 2.

Take a look at some of the best sights below:

Brooks Koepka swings from the 18th tee. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Tiger Woods reacts after a quadruple bogey on the 17th hole. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Patrick Reed’s caddie Kessler Karain looks over a putt. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Adam Scott plays the 10th hole (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) A bald eagle as seen at TPC Sawgrass. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Jordan Spieth looks over a putt on the 13th hole.(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Emiliano Grillo plays the fourth hole. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Tiger Woods swings at the 15th tee. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) A general view of the 17th green. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Satoshi Kodaira plays the fifth hole. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Tony Finau plays the 11th hole. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Patrick Reed plays the 11th hole. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Martin Kaymer plays the 10th hole (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Henrik Stenson plays from a bunker on the 11th hole. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Check back for more as Round 2 progresses.