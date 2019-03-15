Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods struggling after great start Friday at The Players Championship

After shooting an up-and-down 2-under 70 in Thursday’s opening round, Tiger Woods is back in action Friday morning for the second round of The Players Championship.

Woods, a two-time winner of golf’s fifth major, begins his day at TPC Sawgrass on the back nine, teeing off alongside defending champion Webb Simpson and Masters champion Patrick Reed at 8:32 a.m. ET.

Follow our live blog for updates on all the action, and follow below for shot-by-shot analysis of his second round.

Hole 6: Par 4, 399 yards

OFF THE TEE: Hey! He’s in the fairway! Tiger goes down the right side here on No. 6 with a fairway metal. Nice shot.

APPROACH SHOT: He played this one conservatively and just puts it on the green. Long birdie putt awaits.

Hole 5: Par 4, 466 yards

OFF THE TEE: Hey guess what? Tiger missed left again. He hit every fairway on his first nine, but can’t buy one on his second.

APPROACH SHOT: For all the fairways he’s missing, he’s still hitting greens-in-regulation. His second shot just stops on the front edge of the green. Bad news is, it’s a back pin to the right.

ON THE GREEN: Good speed here from TW, but didn’t play enough break. He’s got a few feet left for par and saves it.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 14 (2-under overall).

Hole 4: Par 4, 394 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger goes left again off the tee. He’s been struggling with his first shots on his second nine thus far.

APPROACH SHOT: Good look here for Tiger, who finds the green from the rough. He’s got around 30 feet for birdie. Expect another two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN: Yup, what he said ^.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 13 (2-under overall).

Hole 3: Par 3, 174 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger finds the green, but he’s short of the cup. He’ll have 40-ish feet here on No. 3.

ON THE GREEN: This one never had a chance. It didn’t break as much as Tiger wanted. At all. He converts for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 12 (2-under overall).

Hole 2: Par 5, 524 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger’s drive finds the left rough, making for an interesting second shot at the par 5.

APPROACH SHOT: Well, he went for this one. Tiger had a good lie from the rough but misses the green left.

AROUND THE GREEN: From the rough again Tiger bounces his shot into the slope much like he did on his first nine a few times, and the ball checks up near the cup. Great way to get close with not a lot of green to work with.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger needed a birdie here and he got it. He hits the short putt to get one of the four shots he dropped back on No. 17.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 11 (2-under overall).

Hole 1: Par 4, 430 yards

OFF THE TEE: Driver after the turn and this one finds the left rough. First cut, no worries here.

APPROACH SHOT: His approach safely found the green, but was 30-some feet away from the pin. Not a bad effort from the rough there.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger rolls this one just short of the cup. Great lag putt to set up a two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 10 (1-under overall)

Hole 18: Par 4, 460 yards

OFF THE TEE: After the disaster at the island green, Tiger’s tee shot finds the right fairway here on No. 18.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger flights this one onto the green, about 45 feet from the cup. He’s got some work to do to earn par here.

ON THE GREEN: From that distance, you can expect to two-putt, but Tiger didn’t help himself. He leaves this one a little short, and he’ll have 8 feet for par, which he saves.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 9 (1-under overall)

What a cruel game. Fairways hit on front nine: 7/7

Score on the front nine: +1 pic.twitter.com/AdTl9rok0u — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Hole 17: Par 3, 146 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger birdied the famous island green yesterday, but he rinsed his ball today. He landed on the green, took a big hop and slowly rolled off the ledge into the water.

AROUND THE GREEN: From the drop zone Tiger hits another into the drink. Oh boy. He finally finds the green with his second shot from the drop zone. That was his fifth shot. 5th. Five.

ON THE GREEN: He’s got 20-some feet for a triple-bogey. His round was going so well, and now it’s turning into a disaster. He two-putts for a quadruple-bogey. Yikes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 8 (1-under overall)

Golf is hard. Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. 💦 pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Hole 16: Par 5, 509 yards

OFF THE TEE: MASHED POTATOES! Another big drive for Tiger off the tee. He’s really swinging that club with confidence so far today.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger almost found the water with this one, and it sounded like he hit a mud ball. He landed just short of the green, a good 50-some feet from the front-left pin location.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger knocked this one to around five feet and converts the birdie putt. The crowd roars, and for good reason: Tiger’s now just two shots back of the lead.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3-under thru 7 (5-under overall)

Hole 15: Par 4, 477 yards

OFF THE TEE: If the Big Cat keeps swinging the big stick like this all day, the field is in some trouble. That’s another perfect drive down the middle of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: Good look here for Tiger, who finds the center-right of the green. Safe play, 30 feet short of the cup.

ON THE GREEN: TW rolls this one nicely, but it just misses the cup. He cleans up for par. Moving on.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-under thru 6 (4-under overall)

Hole 14: Par 4, 482 yards

OFF THE TEE: Grip it. Rip it. Twirl it. Tiger smokes a driver down the fairway here at No. 14. He’s got a little swagger going early today.

APPROACH SHOT: Not good, not bad here from Tiger. He’s on the green on the left side, a good 50 feet from the cup.

ON THE GREEN: Solid putt from Tiger on No. 14, lagging this one just inside five feet to set up a par save.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-under thru 5 (4-under overall)

Hole 13: Par 3, 152 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger flights an iron onto the front of the green and his ball takes a little spin onto the fringe.

ON THE GREEN: Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Tiger’s got 15 feet for birdie. Here we go! Tiger holes this one out for a second consecutive birdie. Great looking putt and he controlled the speed perfectly.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-under thru 4 (4-under overall)

Hole 12: Par 4, 304 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger drove the green yesterday on the reachable par-4, and he’s just to the right of the green today with a great chance to get up-and-down for a much-needed birdie to jumpstart this round.

AROUND THE GREEN: No doubt Tiger was going for the cup. He hits a chip into slope, lets it pop up and release just in front of the hole.

ON THE GREEN: That’s an easy birdie for Tiger. Beautifully played hole.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-under thru 3 (3-under overall)

Hole 11: Par 5, 565 yards

OFF THE TEE: After a long wait, Tiger striped his driver on No. 11 down the middle of the fairway. Not sure what the hold up was, but they were waiting at least 10 minutes.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s second shot finds the rough to the left of the green. Depending on the the lie, he should be able to get up-and-down for an early birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN: A nifty little chip shot here for Tiger lands on the slope leading up to the green, takes a few hops and checks up about 15 feet beneath the hole.

ON THE GREEN: The early struggles continue for Tiger. His birdie putt never had a chance, but he’s able to clean up for par. If he’s going to score and take advantage of the early conditions, Tiger needs to take advantage of his length on the longer holes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (2-under overall)

Hole 10: Par 4, 405 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger hits a beauty with a fairway wood off his first tee of the day.

APPROACH SHOT: He finds the green and spins this one back below the cup. He’ll have 15 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Nothing to see here. Two-putt par to start the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (2-under overall)

A few fans came out to watch @TigerWoods this morning @THEPLAYERSChamp. 😳 pic.twitter.com/W4lGjW5NC9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Pre-Round

Tiger was out early getting some work in on the range before his round.