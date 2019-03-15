Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' Friday round shot-by-shot at The Players Championship

After shooting an up-and-down 2-under 70 in Thursday’s opening round, Tiger Woods is back in action Friday morning for the second round of The Players Championship.

Woods, a two-time winner of golf’s fifth major, begins his day at TPC Sawgrass on the back nine, teeing off alongside defending champion Webb Simpson and Masters champion Patrick Reed at 8:32 a.m. ET.

Follow our live blog for updates on all the action, and follow below for shot-by-shot analysis of his second round.

Hole 10: Par 4, 405 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger hits a beauty with a fairway wood off his first tee of the day.

APPROACH SHOT: He finds the green and spins this one back below the cup. He’ll have 15 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Nothing to see here. Two-putt par to start the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (2-under overall)

A few fans came out to watch @TigerWoods this morning @THEPLAYERSChamp. 😳 pic.twitter.com/W4lGjW5NC9 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

Pre-Round

Tiger was out early getting some work in on the range before his round.