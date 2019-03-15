Players Championship: Tiger Woods rebounds after disaster Friday for 1-under 71

Tiger Woods shot a 1-under 71 on Friday in the second round of The Players Championship.

The two-time Players champion was off to a great start on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Woods was 3-under through his first seven holes and was two shots off the leaders when he approached the tee box on No. 17.

The infamous island green had other plans for the 80-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Woods pulled his tee shot a bit, and his ball just trickled off the ledge on the back of the green into the water. Disaster struck from the drop zone, where Woods hit into the water again. By the time he was on the green, he was laying five, and then two-putted for a quadruple-bogey seven.

Golf is hard. Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. 💦 pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

He strung together a few pars before a birdie on the par-5 second hole. After four more pars and some struggles off the tee, Woods hit his shot of the day on No. 7. His second shot on the par-4 almost holed out, stopping within a foot of the cup for a birdie to get back under par on the round.

He closed out the final two holes with pars to card a 1-under 71 and walk off the course at 3-under par for the tournament in a tie for 26th place.