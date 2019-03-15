Suspect in Iowa State golfer's death: 'I do plead guilty'

The homeless man accused of killing a former Iowa State University golf star penned a letter to a judge indicating he may plead guilty.

“I would like to take care of my case, I would like to do whatever it is to move forward ending the case ple of guilty if it takes that thank you & sorry,” Collin Richards wrote in the letter, which included spelling errors. “I do plead guilty.”

Richards, 22, is accused of killing Celia Barquin Arozamena, the 2018 Big 12 Conference women’s golf champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. The civil engineering student was found dead with multiple stab wounds on the morning of Sept. 17 at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

District Judge Bethany Currie said she reviewed the handwritten letter Thursday and ordered Richards’ attorneys to discuss it and determine if they want to request a hearing. Currie said the court would take no further action on the letter.

Richards’ public defenders did not return calls or an email seeking comment.

Story County Attorney Jessica Reynolds said Friday her office has not been involved in plea negotiations with Richards and would not make him any offers. Her office would accept nothing less than a plea of first-degree murder, she said.

Thursday was not the first time Richards filed a handwritten letter in court. In late December, he wrote the judge asking for help with documents in his case.

Richards, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, is set to go to trial in September. If convicted, he will be sentenced to life in prison. He remains at Story County Jail on a $5 million cash bond.

Police said Richards, who was staying at a homeless camp at the time, told another man he had “an urge to rape and kill a woman” in the day before the killing. When officers found him, he had scratches on his face consistent with fighting, police said.

When Richards arrived that day at an acquaintance’s house, he was disheveled and covered in blood, sand and water, a witness told detectives. He bathed, then left with blood-stained clothes in a black backpack, police said in court records.

In the days after Barquin Arozamena was found, investigators executed search warrants and located three knives, other physical evidence and what detectives believed to be Richards’ Facebook page, court documents show.

Transient for much of his life, Richards had repeated run-ins with authorities that began when he was 10. He has a history of mental illness and drug addiction that prompted more than two dozen juvenile and criminal charges.

A native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, Barquin Arozamena has been remembered for her infectious smile and a bubbly personality. She was among the most accomplished golfers in Iowa State history.