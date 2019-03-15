Tiger Woods to skip next week's Valspar Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods has some work to do at The Players Championship, where he’ll start Saturday’s third round nine shots behind co-leaders Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

But Woods won’t be working in the Tampa area next week.

Woods is not on the commitment list for next week’s Valspar Championship, where he finished in a tie for second last year. The tournament’s field was posted 30 minutes after Friday’s second round of The Players finished.

Woods has made no public comments of his upcoming schedule except that he’s playing in the Masters.

Woods will likely play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship the week after Valspar. He rarely plays the week before the Masters so the Valero Texas Open on April 4-7 seems out.

The Valspar Championship still boasts a solid field, led by defending champion Paul Casey and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed, who also finished second last year, is in the field, as are two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia and Jason Day.