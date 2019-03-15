Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

WGCA Coaches Poll: USC maintains grip on No. 1

USC women

WGCA Coaches Poll: USC maintains grip on No. 1

Women

WGCA Coaches Poll: USC maintains grip on No. 1

By March 15, 2019 1:00 pm

By: |

USC reaffirmed its spot atop the Women’s Golf Coaches Association coaches poll.

The Trojans, who have won three events this season, received 13 first-place votes in the latest poll, released on Friday, March 15, 2019, while Texas, garnered seven.

Duke, Stanford and UCLA round out the top five, which remains unchanged from last month.

In Division II, Dallas Baptist University remains No. 1, while Carleton College received all but one first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in Div. III.

DIVISION I

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 USC (13) 493
2 Texas (7) 482
3 Duke 458
4 Stanford 439
5 UCLA 404
6 Vanderbilt 396
7 Florida 377
8 Arkansas 359
9 South Carolina 332
10 Arizona 311
11 Florida State 295
12 Kent State 285
13 Wake Forest 275
14 Auburn 250
15 Arizona State 215
16 Virginia 209
17 Northwestern 183
18 TCU 142
19 Miami 106
20 Furman 103
21 Michigan State 82
22 Clemson 75
23 Oklahoma 52
24 Alabama 46
25 Illinois 44
Others Receiving Votes: Washington (32); Campbell (17); Pepperdine (15); Oklahoma State (7); Oregon (7); Purdue (6); Houston (2); Louisville (1)

DIV. II

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 Dallas Baptist (6) 294
2 Barry (6) 285
3 Nova Southeastern 277
4 Indianapolis 265
5 West Texas A&M 234
6 Arkansas Tech 230
7 Cal State-San Marcos 220
T8 Lynn 200
T8 Rollins College 200
10 Florida Institute of Technology 192
11 Grand Valley State 191
12 Findlay 171
13 Florida Southern College 165
14 Limestone College 153
15 St. Mary’s (Texas) 141
16 Saint Leo 130
17 Academy of Art 101
18 Oklahoma Christian 94
19 Southwestern Oklahoma State 75
20 Northeastern State 68
21 Tampa 66
22 Lee 59
23 St. Edward’s 39
24 Flagler College 18
25 Carson-Newman 9
Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (7); Central Oklahoma (5); Lenoir Rhyne (4); Sonoma State (4); Rogers State (2); Central Missouri (1)

Div. III

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 Carleton College (11) 299
2 George Fox (1) 287
3 Grinnell College 271
4 DePauw 264
5 Rhodes College 252
6 Williams College 243
7 New York U. 220
8 Pomona/Pitzer 214
9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 186
10 Washington University in St. Louis 170
11 Amherst College 158
12 Methodist 150
13 Redlands 145
14 Carnegie Mellon 140
15 Berry College 130
16 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 120
17 Whittier College 118
18 Washington and Lee 89
19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86
20 College of Saint Benedict 84
21 Gustavus Adolphus College 81
22 Wisconsin-Stout 51
23 Oglethorpe 33
24 Illinois Wesleyan 29
25 Sewanee: The University of the South 22
Others Receiving Votes: Occidental College (12); Christopher Newport (11); Whitman College (10); Wittenberg (9); Transylvania (7); Birmingham Southern College (4); California Lutheran (4); Wisconsin-Whitewater (1)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization representing more than 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.

, , , Women

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home