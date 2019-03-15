WGCA Coaches Poll: USC maintains grip on No. 1

USC reaffirmed its spot atop the Women’s Golf Coaches Association coaches poll.

The Trojans, who have won three events this season, received 13 first-place votes in the latest poll, released on Friday, March 15, 2019, while Texas, garnered seven.

Duke, Stanford and UCLA round out the top five, which remains unchanged from last month.

In Division II, Dallas Baptist University remains No. 1, while Carleton College received all but one first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in Div. III.

DIVISION I

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 USC (13) 493 2 Texas (7) 482 3 Duke 458 4 Stanford 439 5 UCLA 404 6 Vanderbilt 396 7 Florida 377 8 Arkansas 359 9 South Carolina 332 10 Arizona 311 11 Florida State 295 12 Kent State 285 13 Wake Forest 275 14 Auburn 250 15 Arizona State 215 16 Virginia 209 17 Northwestern 183 18 TCU 142 19 Miami 106 20 Furman 103 21 Michigan State 82 22 Clemson 75 23 Oklahoma 52 24 Alabama 46 25 Illinois 44 Others Receiving Votes: Washington (32); Campbell (17); Pepperdine (15); Oklahoma State (7); Oregon (7); Purdue (6); Houston (2); Louisville (1)

DIV. II

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Dallas Baptist (6) 294 2 Barry (6) 285 3 Nova Southeastern 277 4 Indianapolis 265 5 West Texas A&M 234 6 Arkansas Tech 230 7 Cal State-San Marcos 220 T8 Lynn 200 T8 Rollins College 200 10 Florida Institute of Technology 192 11 Grand Valley State 191 12 Findlay 171 13 Florida Southern College 165 14 Limestone College 153 15 St. Mary’s (Texas) 141 16 Saint Leo 130 17 Academy of Art 101 18 Oklahoma Christian 94 19 Southwestern Oklahoma State 75 20 Northeastern State 68 21 Tampa 66 22 Lee 59 23 St. Edward’s 39 24 Flagler College 18 25 Carson-Newman 9 Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (7); Central Oklahoma (5); Lenoir Rhyne (4); Sonoma State (4); Rogers State (2); Central Missouri (1)

Div. III

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Carleton College (11) 299 2 George Fox (1) 287 3 Grinnell College 271 4 DePauw 264 5 Rhodes College 252 6 Williams College 243 7 New York U. 220 8 Pomona/Pitzer 214 9 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 186 10 Washington University in St. Louis 170 11 Amherst College 158 12 Methodist 150 13 Redlands 145 14 Carnegie Mellon 140 15 Berry College 130 16 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 120 17 Whittier College 118 18 Washington and Lee 89 19 Wisconsin-Oshkosh 86 20 College of Saint Benedict 84 21 Gustavus Adolphus College 81 22 Wisconsin-Stout 51 23 Oglethorpe 33 24 Illinois Wesleyan 29 25 Sewanee: The University of the South 22 Others Receiving Votes: Occidental College (12); Christopher Newport (11); Whitman College (10); Wittenberg (9); Transylvania (7); Birmingham Southern College (4); California Lutheran (4); Wisconsin-Whitewater (1)

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization representing more than 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.