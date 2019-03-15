WGCA Coaches Poll: USC maintains grip on No. 1

USC reaffirmed its spot atop the Women’s Golf Coaches Association coaches poll.
The Trojans, who have won three events this season, received 13 first-place votes in the latest poll, released on Friday, March 15, 2019, while Texas, garnered seven.
Duke, Stanford and UCLA round out the top five, which remains unchanged from last month.
In Division II, Dallas Baptist University remains No. 1, while Carleton College received all but one first-place votes to remain at No. 1 in Div. III.
DIVISION I
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|USC (13)
|493
|2
|Texas (7)
|482
|3
|Duke
|458
|4
|Stanford
|439
|5
|UCLA
|404
|6
|Vanderbilt
|396
|7
|Florida
|377
|8
|Arkansas
|359
|9
|South Carolina
|332
|10
|Arizona
|311
|11
|Florida State
|295
|12
|Kent State
|285
|13
|Wake Forest
|275
|14
|Auburn
|250
|15
|Arizona State
|215
|16
|Virginia
|209
|17
|Northwestern
|183
|18
|TCU
|142
|19
|Miami
|106
|20
|Furman
|103
|21
|Michigan State
|82
|22
|Clemson
|75
|23
|Oklahoma
|52
|24
|Alabama
|46
|25
|Illinois
|44
|Others Receiving Votes: Washington (32); Campbell (17); Pepperdine (15); Oklahoma State (7); Oregon (7); Purdue (6); Houston (2); Louisville (1)
DIV. II
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Dallas Baptist (6)
|294
|2
|Barry (6)
|285
|3
|Nova Southeastern
|277
|4
|Indianapolis
|265
|5
|West Texas A&M
|234
|6
|Arkansas Tech
|230
|7
|Cal State-San Marcos
|220
|T8
|Lynn
|200
|T8
|Rollins College
|200
|10
|Florida Institute of Technology
|192
|11
|Grand Valley State
|191
|12
|Findlay
|171
|13
|Florida Southern College
|165
|14
|Limestone College
|153
|15
|St. Mary’s (Texas)
|141
|16
|Saint Leo
|130
|17
|Academy of Art
|101
|18
|Oklahoma Christian
|94
|19
|Southwestern Oklahoma State
|75
|20
|Northeastern State
|68
|21
|Tampa
|66
|22
|Lee
|59
|23
|St. Edward’s
|39
|24
|Flagler College
|18
|25
|Carson-Newman
|9
|Others Receiving Votes: Wingate (7); Central Oklahoma (5); Lenoir Rhyne (4); Sonoma State (4); Rogers State (2); Central Missouri (1)
Div. III
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Carleton College (11)
|299
|2
|George Fox (1)
|287
|3
|Grinnell College
|271
|4
|DePauw
|264
|5
|Rhodes College
|252
|6
|Williams College
|243
|7
|New York U.
|220
|8
|Pomona/Pitzer
|214
|9
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|186
|10
|Washington University in St. Louis
|170
|11
|Amherst College
|158
|12
|Methodist
|150
|13
|Redlands
|145
|14
|Carnegie Mellon
|140
|15
|Berry College
|130
|16
|Saint Mary’s College (IN)
|120
|17
|Whittier College
|118
|18
|Washington and Lee
|89
|19
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|86
|20
|College of Saint Benedict
|84
|21
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|81
|22
|Wisconsin-Stout
|51
|23
|Oglethorpe
|33
|24
|Illinois Wesleyan
|29
|25
|Sewanee: The University of the South
|22
|Others Receiving Votes: Occidental College (12); Christopher Newport (11); Whitman College (10); Wittenberg (9); Transylvania (7); Birmingham Southern College (4); California Lutheran (4); Wisconsin-Whitewater (1)
About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and is a non-profit organization representing more than 600 women’s collegiate golf coaches.
Comments