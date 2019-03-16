Forecaddie: Famed coach Butch Harmon retiring from Tour life

Butch Harmon, golf’s most celebrated instructor, is retiring from teaching on the PGA Tour, the Forecaddie has learned from several sources.

Harmon recently told his stable of players that he is “done on Tour” and that he wants to cut back on traveling, according to two associates close to the coaching legend. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Harmon turns 76 on Aug. 28. He plans to continue teaching at his home in Las Vegas, where he lives with his wife, Christy, but will not be a regular presence out on Tour going forward.

The son of 1948 Masters champion Claude Harmon, Butch has been the most prominent teacher in the game for more than a quarter-century. He famously guided Tiger Woods to eight major championship wins before they split in 2003. He has also coached many other high-profile stars, including former world No. 1 Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els.

Butch’s current stable of students includes current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Jimmy Walker and LPGA star Danielle Kang. As Butch has limited his days on Tour the last few years, Johnson and Fowler have increasingly spent time working with his son Claude Harmon III. The younger Harmon is based at The Floridian golf club near the players’ homes in Jupiter, Fla., and also teaches three-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Butch also plans to sign off on his broadcast career as he reduces his commitments. He has worked as a TV analyst for Sky Sports at major championships for more than two decades, but two of his Sky colleagues confirmed that he will appear on air only at the Masters in 2019. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Man Out Front reached out to Butch for comment but did not hear back.