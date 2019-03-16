2019 Players Championship Round 3 Live Blog: Fleetwood, McIlroy sit T1

The 2019 Players Championship continues Saturday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy share the lead at 12 under after two rounds. McIlroy was 5 under on the back nine and shot 65 Friday while Fleetwood, the tournament’s first-round leader, posted a 67 in the second round.

Fleetwood and McIlroy sit three strokes ahead of Jim Furyk, Ian Poulter, Brian Harman and Abraham Ancer.

After some trouble on the 17th hole where he recorded a quadruple bogey, Tiger Woods shot a second-round 71 to sit at 3 under for the tournament.

Notable players who missed the cut Friday are Sungjae Im, who had an ace on No. 13, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Harold Varner III.

Follow our live blog here all day for updates.

The Players Round 3 Live Feed

Round 3 TV Info

Thursday

NBC: 2 – 7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 1 – 7 p.m. ET

ADD RELATED