Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Players Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Players Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

PGA Tour

Players Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

By March 16, 2019 7:34 pm

By: |

The Players Championship continues Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Jon Rahm shot a third round 64 to finish with the lead at 15-under. Rahm totaled seven birdies, four of which plus an eagle occurred on the back nine.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroywho finished Round 2 with the leadare T2, one-stroke behind Rahm. Fleetwood and McIlroy struggled early, but each left the course with a third round 70.

After some trouble on the 17th hole Friday where he recorded a quadruple bogey, Tiger Woods finished the third round even par and sits at 3-under. Woods had three bogies on the front nine and as many birdies on the back nine.

Below are the final round tee times, pairings and TV info:

 

Players Championship Tee Times – Final Round

1st Tee – Sunday

Tee Time Players
7:50 a.m.
Scott Langley
7:55 a.m. Jimmy Walker and C.T. Pan
8:04 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka
8:13 a.m. Thorbjørn Olesen and Bud Cauley
8:22 a.m. Emiliano Grillo and Jason Kokrak
8:31 a.m. Branden Grace and Cameron Smith
8:40 a.m.
Charles Howell III and Chris Kirk
8:49 a.m. Gary Woodland and Andrew Landry
8:58 a.m. Martin Trainer and Seamus Power
9:07 a.m. Scott Piercy and Francesco Molinari
9:16 a.m. Sung Kang and Kelly Kraft
9:25 a.m. Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia
9:35 a.m. Si Woo Kim and Brice Garnett
9:45 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tiger Woods
9:55 a.m. Daniel Berger and Denny McCarthy
10:05 a.m. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson
10:15 a.m.
Billy Horschel and Luke List
10:25 a.m.
Matt Wallace and Michael Thompson
10:35 a.m. Rory Sabbatini and Keith Mitchell
10:45 a.m.
Matt Kuchar and Russell Knox
10:55 a.m. Richy Werenski and Nick Taylor
11:05 a.m. Ian Poulter and Brian Gay
11:15 a.m. Byeong Hun An and J.T. Poston
11:25 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard and Webb Simpson
11:35 a.m. Ryan Moore and Tom Hoge
11:45 a.m. Rickie Fowler and Corey Conners
11:55 a.m. Vaughn Taylor and Hideki Matsuyama
12:05 p.m.
Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau
12:15 p.m. Eddie Pepperell and Justin Rose
12:25 p.m. Kevin Kisner and Jhonattan Vegas
12:35 p.m. Patrick Reed and Adam Scott
12:45 p.m. Jim Furyk and Joel Dahmen
12:55 p.m. Dustin Johnson and Brian Harman
1:05 p.m. Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley
1:15 p.m. Abraham Ancer and Ollie Schniederjans
1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day
1:35 p.m. Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood

Final Round TV Info

Sunday
NBC: 1 – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. ET

 

Final Round Hole Locations

The hole locations at TPC Sawgrass for the final round of The Players Championship. (PGA Tour Communications)

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home