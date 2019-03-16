Players Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

The Players Championship continues Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Jon Rahm shot a third round 64 to finish with the lead at 15-under. Rahm totaled seven birdies, four of which plus an eagle occurred on the back nine.

Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy— who finished Round 2 with the lead— are T2, one-stroke behind Rahm. Fleetwood and McIlroy struggled early, but each left the course with a third round 70.

After some trouble on the 17th hole Friday where he recorded a quadruple bogey, Tiger Woods finished the third round even par and sits at 3-under. Woods had three bogies on the front nine and as many birdies on the back nine.

Below are the final round tee times, pairings and TV info:

Players Championship Tee Times – Final Round

1st Tee – Sunday

Tee Time Players 7:50 a.m. Scott Langley 7:55 a.m. Jimmy Walker and C.T. Pan 8:04 a.m. Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka 8:13 a.m. Thorbjørn Olesen and Bud Cauley 8:22 a.m. Emiliano Grillo and Jason Kokrak 8:31 a.m. Branden Grace and Cameron Smith 8:40 a.m. Charles Howell III and Chris Kirk 8:49 a.m. Gary Woodland and Andrew Landry 8:58 a.m. Martin Trainer and Seamus Power 9:07 a.m. Scott Piercy and Francesco Molinari 9:16 a.m. Sung Kang and Kelly Kraft 9:25 a.m. Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia 9:35 a.m. Si Woo Kim and Brice Garnett 9:45 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tiger Woods 9:55 a.m. Daniel Berger and Denny McCarthy 10:05 a.m. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson 10:15 a.m. Billy Horschel and Luke List 10:25 a.m. Matt Wallace and Michael Thompson 10:35 a.m. Rory Sabbatini and Keith Mitchell 10:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar and Russell Knox 10:55 a.m. Richy Werenski and Nick Taylor 11:05 a.m. Ian Poulter and Brian Gay 11:15 a.m. Byeong Hun An and J.T. Poston 11:25 a.m. Lucas Bjerregaard and Webb Simpson 11:35 a.m. Ryan Moore and Tom Hoge 11:45 a.m. Rickie Fowler and Corey Conners 11:55 a.m. Vaughn Taylor and Hideki Matsuyama 12:05 p.m. Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau 12:15 p.m. Eddie Pepperell and Justin Rose 12:25 p.m. Kevin Kisner and Jhonattan Vegas 12:35 p.m. Patrick Reed and Adam Scott 12:45 p.m. Jim Furyk and Joel Dahmen 12:55 p.m. Dustin Johnson and Brian Harman 1:05 p.m. Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley 1:15 p.m. Abraham Ancer and Ollie Schniederjans 1:25 p.m. Rory McIlroy and Jason Day 1:35 p.m. Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood

Final Round TV Info

Sunday

NBC: 1 – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. ET

Final Round Hole Locations