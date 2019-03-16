Players Championship Final Round: Tee times, pairings, TV info, hole locations

The Players Championship continues Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Jon Rahm shot a third round 64 to finish with the lead at 15-under. Rahm totaled seven birdies, four of which plus an eagle occurred on the back nine.
Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy— who finished Round 2 with the lead— are T2, one-stroke behind Rahm. Fleetwood and McIlroy struggled early, but each left the course with a third round 70.
After some trouble on the 17th hole Friday where he recorded a quadruple bogey, Tiger Woods finished the third round even par and sits at 3-under. Woods had three bogies on the front nine and as many birdies on the back nine.
Below are the final round tee times, pairings and TV info:
Players Championship Tee Times – Final Round
1st Tee – Sunday
|Tee Time
|Players
|7:50 a.m.
|
Scott Langley
|7:55 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker and C.T. Pan
|8:04 a.m.
|Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka
|8:13 a.m.
|Thorbjørn Olesen and Bud Cauley
|8:22 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo and Jason Kokrak
|8:31 a.m.
|Branden Grace and Cameron Smith
|8:40 a.m.
|
Charles Howell III and Chris Kirk
|8:49 a.m.
|Gary Woodland and Andrew Landry
|8:58 a.m.
|Martin Trainer and Seamus Power
|9:07 a.m.
|Scott Piercy and Francesco Molinari
|9:16 a.m.
|Sung Kang and Kelly Kraft
|9:25 a.m.
|Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia
|9:35 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim and Brice Garnett
|9:45 a.m.
|Matthew Fitzpatrick and Tiger Woods
|9:55 a.m.
|Daniel Berger and Denny McCarthy
|10:05 a.m.
|Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson
|10:15 a.m.
|
Billy Horschel and Luke List
|10:25 a.m.
|
Matt Wallace and Michael Thompson
|10:35 a.m.
|Rory Sabbatini and Keith Mitchell
|10:45 a.m.
|
Matt Kuchar and Russell Knox
|10:55 a.m.
|Richy Werenski and Nick Taylor
|11:05 a.m.
|Ian Poulter and Brian Gay
|11:15 a.m.
|Byeong Hun An and J.T. Poston
|11:25 a.m.
|Lucas Bjerregaard and Webb Simpson
|11:35 a.m.
|Ryan Moore and Tom Hoge
|11:45 a.m.
|Rickie Fowler and Corey Conners
|11:55 a.m.
|Vaughn Taylor and Hideki Matsuyama
|12:05 p.m.
|
Tony Finau and Bryson DeChambeau
|12:15 p.m.
|Eddie Pepperell and Justin Rose
|12:25 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner and Jhonattan Vegas
|12:35 p.m.
|Patrick Reed and Adam Scott
|12:45 p.m.
|Jim Furyk and Joel Dahmen
|12:55 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson and Brian Harman
|1:05 p.m.
|Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley
|1:15 p.m.
|Abraham Ancer and Ollie Schniederjans
|1:25 p.m.
|Rory McIlroy and Jason Day
|1:35 p.m.
|Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood
Final Round TV Info
Sunday
NBC: 1 – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET
PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. ET
Comments