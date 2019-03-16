Players Championship: Tiger Woods, Kevin Na make light of struggles at No. 17

Tiger Woods and Kevin Na enjoyed a moment of camaraderie Saturday at TPC Sawgrass’ 17th hole.

The pair, which teed off at 11 a.m. and recorded birdies on No. 17, struggled at different points of The Players Championship, but course’s second-to-last hole brought some ease to their games in the third round.

The major stain on Woods’ performance at The Players was the quadruple bogey he recorded Friday at the island hole to put him 1-over for the day. Meanwhile, Na struggled all day Saturday, recording seven bogies and a double bogey on No. 4. Na sat at 8-over leaving the 15th hole before he recorded an eagle on No. 16.

On the 17th hole, Na putted for his birdie first and quickly grabbed his ball, which gave Woods a laugh. After sinking a birdie himself a few moments later, Woods mocked Na’s agility as he grabbed his ball with a massive grin.

Woods shot a 72 Saturday to sit 3-under at the end of the third round. Na recorded his eighth bogey of the day on the 18th hole to finished with a 78, 3-over in the tournament. Woods was coming off a second-round 71 while Na shot a 70 on Friday.