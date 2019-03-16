Eye-catching shots from Round 3 of The Players Championship

The field is smaller Saturday at the Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., but the talent and sights at TPC Sawgrass are just as impressive as they were in Round 2.

Golfweek collected the best photos taken all around the course Saturday during the third-round.

Photos that best capture the intensity of the third-round and beauty of TPC Sawgrass can be seen below:

A fan holds up a Tiger Woods towel. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Tiger Woods tee’s off at the third hole. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Brooks Koepka plays on the 17th green. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Hideki Matsuyama plays the 16th hole. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Seamus Power celebrates a hole in one with caddy John Rathouz. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Hideki Matsuyama looks the fourth hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Ollie Schniederjans plays the second hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Bubba Watson plays from the fifth tee. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Tiger Woods plays the second hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Brooks Koepka plays the 18th hole. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Patton Kizzire plays the second hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Francesco Molinari plays the second hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Kevin Na plays the second hole. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Tiger Woods looks over the second green. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Hideki Matsuyama looks over the 17th green. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Rickie Fowler plays at the third hole. [David Cannon/Getty Images)

Check back for update as Round 3 progresses.