What Tiger Woods said after shooting 72 Saturday at The Players Championship

Tiger Woods shot an even par 72 on Saturday, birdieing three holes down the stretch on the back nine after an abysmal showing on the front.

Woods bogeyed two of his first three holes on the front, leading to a 3-over 39 at the turn. He got all three shots back in his final nine, including one at No. 17, the par-3 island green he quadruple-bogeyed Friday.

After his round, Woods talked about his redemption on the 17th hole

On the quick-pick at 17 with Kevin Na

Kevin, he almost picked the ball out of the hole before it even got there. And I had pretty much a kick-in, so I tried to emulate him as best I possibly could, meanwhile still trying to make the putt, I got to make the putt first, so I thought we had a good laugh about it.

How much tougher was the course?

I just struggled with the green speeds being so much slower. I was a little bit surprised they were that slow. I probably made the mistake of putting yesterday afternoon a little bit, they were dry, crusty and quick. Came out this morning and we were surprised at how slow they were on the putting green.

On looking to tomorrow

Just try and shoot something under par and move up just a little bit. I fought hard on the back nine and just wish I was able to put that same score on the front nine I would have got myself near that lead. A few guys are taking advantage of it, I saw that Ollie was up there and Sneds is behind me, he’s playing well. It’s definitely gettable, it’s definitely doable. The golf course is, it’s different, but it’s still soft, and the par-5s and No. 12, I mean that’s, you have some birdie opportunities out there for sure.

Still trying to hit more draws with the driver?

This year than last year? Yeah, because this year I have a shaft that matches. Towards the end of the Playoffs is when I found a shaft that I went back to my old shaft and I was able to do that. Beginning of the year, no, I did not try it and plus I didn’t have the body to try it. I was just trying to make it from tournament to tournament, round to round. This year’s a little bit different.

On not playing consecutive weeks for awhile

Well, I’m guaranteed to play three rounds in a couple weeks and so that’s basically like a tournament and we’ll see from there. The whole idea is not, as I told you guys end of last year, I’m not going to play as much as I did last year, that was an awful lot, and plus I kept qualifying for events last year. So I missed the cut in L.A., added Tampa, qualified for Bridgestone, these are all things that transpired last year trying to work my way back up into the World Golf Championships, the majors, and the Playoffs.