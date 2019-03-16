Tiger Tracker: Woods carding early bogeys Saturday at The Players Championship

Tiger Woods had a good thing going on Friday before a quadruple-bogey seven at No. 17, TPC Sawgrass’ famous island green.

Woods shot a 1-under 71 to make the cut at 3-under par, and he’s back on the course for moving day Saturday at The Players Championship. The two-time Players champion tees off alongside Kevin Na at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Make sure to follow our live blog for all the action, and below for shot-by-shot analysis of Woods’ third round.

Hole 6: Par 4, 390 yards

OFF THE TEE: Fairway metal is crushed down the left side of the fairway. Great shot.

APPROACH SHOT: Good look here for Tiger who stops this one on a dime around 10 feet from the cup. He needs this one to fall.

ON THE GREEN: 12 feet again, and this one catches the edge. Crushing miss. You know what’s coming: two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-over thru 6 (1-under overall)

Hole 5: Par 4, 471 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger finds the fairway bunker to the right on the tricky No. 5.

APPROACH SHOT: There it is. His shot from the beach was solid, landing on the green inside 5 feet and rolling a bit, closer to 10 feet from the cup.

ON THE GREEN: From 12 feet, Tiger comes up empty for birdie. Turned quickly at the end. Two-putt par again.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-over thru 5 (1-under overall)

Hole 4: Par 4, 371 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger finds the fairway here. Hopefully that momentum can get him back on track here.

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger’s best shot today by far (though that isn’t saying much). He lands his ball right of the green, and it takes a little kick and runs down the slope onto the green. He’s inside 10 feet for a much-needed birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Tiger had plenty of pace for the putt but didn’t have the line. Two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-over thru 4 (1-under overall)

Hole 3: Par 3, 155 yards

OFF THE TEE: Tiger didn’t like this one and, frankly, he shouldn’t. He misses left, just avoiding a bunker.

AROUND THE GREEN: Tiger hits a chip into the hill in front of the green and pops this one up. It released towards the hole but checks up six feet short of the cup. Not bad from there.

ON THE GREEN: He’s really taking it on the chin early today. Tiger misses the par putt and taps in for bogey again.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2-over thru 3 (1-under overall)

Hole 2: Par 5, 540 yards

OFF THE TEE: Fairway metal off the tee for Tiger on No. 2 and he finds the right rough. He’s 0-3 finding the fairway here this week (left rough previous two days).

APPROACH SHOT: Tiger took a rip at this one, but it looks like he’s in the fairway bunker short of the green.

AROUND THE GREEN: Poor bunker shot here from Tiger comes up short, resting on the fringe about 50-some feet from the back pin location.

ON THE GREEN: It was a long putt downhill that Tiger just tapped and it took off. It slowed down considerably as it got to the hole, coming up about five feet short. Not bad. No dice on the par putt, leaving a tap-in bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over thru 2 (2-under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 440 yards

OFF THE TEE: TW’s first tee shot on Moving Day paints the fairway. Here we go!

APPROACH SHOT: Pretty good shot here from Tiger. He finds the green and will have an uphill putt for birdie from inside 20 feet.

ON THE GREEN: Not a bad effort here, just couldn’t get it to drop. Two-putt par to start the day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (3-under overall)

PRE-ROUND

The Big Cat was working hard early on the range before his round.