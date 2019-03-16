St. Patrick's Day comes early for Seamus Power with Players Championship ace

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Irishman Seamus Power got an early start on the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities Saturday at the Players Championship.

While a swarm of fans descended upon the driving range and crowded the first hole to catch a glimpse of Rickie Fowler and Tiger Woods ahead of their third-round tee times, Power provided a memorable highlight for the modest crowd surrounding the 155-yard, par-3 third hole at TPC Sawgrass.

Power’s iron off the tee looked good the whole way and landed just inches in front of the cup, rolling in for a hole-in-one.

ACE ALERT: Seamus Power just dropped it in at No. 3. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/iTIudIp4sK — Dan Kilbridge (@Dan_Kilbridge) March 16, 2019

Power’s reaction was muted as he calmly walked toward the green and picked his ball out of the hole, waving his hand at the few dozen fans around the putting surface.

It was just the fourth ever hole-in-one at No. 3 during the Players Championship and Power’s first career ace on Tour.

The 32-year-old from Waterford, Ireland shot 5-under 67 Friday in order to make the cut. The ace at No. 3 Saturday morning brought Power to 5 under overall for the week and seven shots behind co-leaders Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy.

Power now has a chance at his best finish on Tour since a solo 19th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October. The Irishman has struggled since, missing eight of nine cuts with a T-64 at last month’s Genesis Open.

Judging by the reaction of fellow countrymen, the ace and potential celebration this evening ahead of St. Patrick’s Day Sunday should be significant.