Coming Up: Valspar, Founders Cup highlight week in professional golf

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of March 18-24, 2019:

PGA Tour

What: Valspar Championship

When: March 21-24

Where: Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

LPGA

What: Bank of Hope Founders Cup

When: March 21-24

Where: JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, Ariz.

European Tour

What: Maybank Championship

When: March 21-24

Where: Saujana G&CC, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Web.com Tour

What: Chitimacha Louisiana Open

When: March 21-24

Where: Le Triomphe G&CC, Broussard, La. Gwk