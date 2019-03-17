Niall Horan's management company gets first European Tour win

With Guido Migliozzi’s win at the Kenyan Open on Sunday, Niall Horan’s Modest Golf Management earned its first European Tour victory.
Migliozzi, 22, from Italy, shot a 2-under 69 with four birdies and two bogeys to finish the tournament 16-under 268. A third-round 64, in which he totaled eight birdies and a lone bogey on No. 18, helped Migliozzi take a share of the lead heading into the final round.
Migliozzi finished his first Euro Tour win one stroke ahead of a three-way tie for second. A graduate of qualifying school, the Italian was playing in his 14th European Tour event. Until Sunday his best finish this year was a T-56 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.
“I like this moment,” Migliozzi said. “I like the pressure, it’s like a drug. I love pressure, I love playing with a lot of people looking at me and a lot of cameras.
Horan, an Irish musician and former member of One Direction, founded the company less than three years ago as a division of One Direction’s agency, Modest Management. The 25-year-old is credited with being “the driving force” behind Modest Golf.
Horan responded to Migliozzi’s win and Modest Golf’s accomplishment Sunday on Twitter.
Horan, who enjoys playing golf himself, has worked closely with Drive, Chip and Putt in the United States, a playoff that works to teach the benefits of golf to children aged 7-15. Gwk
