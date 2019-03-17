European Tour power rankings: March 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of March 18-24, 2019:
10. Rafa Cabrera Bello
While former Ryder Cup teammates prospered, the Spaniard shot 77-76 to finish near dead-last at Players Championship.
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick
Northwestern grad followed API runner-up with a T-41 in Ponte Vedra Beach.
8. Matt Wallace
Another productive week with a T-30 Players showing coming off T-6 at Bay Hill.
7. Ian Poulter
Squandered a fantastic start by shooting 75-76 over the weekend.
6. Sergio Garcia
Shot up the leaderboard early Sunday and got around for a solid T-22 at TPC Sawgrass.
5. Tommy Fleetwood
Lost his command and another opportunity to pick up first stateside victory settled for T-5 finish.
4. Jon Rahm
Couldn’t hold on to the 54-hole lead, but the game is progressing nicely as he looks to contend again at the Masters.
3. Justin Rose
Earns bounce-back player of the week honors at Players by shooting 66-68-68 for T-8 finish after opening-round 74.
2. Francesco Molinari
Cooled off from the Arnold Palmer Invitational victory with a T-56 at Players, but reigning British Open champ is still in fine form.
1. Rory McIlroy
Made a big statement with the way he closed out victory at TPC Sawgrass, adding another elite event to his stellar resume with the Masters just three weeks away. Gwk
