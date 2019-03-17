European Tour power rankings: March 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of March 18-24, 2019:

10. Rafa Cabrera Bello

While former Ryder Cup teammates prospered, the Spaniard shot 77-76 to finish near dead-last at Players Championship.

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick

Northwestern grad followed API runner-up with a T-41 in Ponte Vedra Beach.

8. Matt Wallace

Another productive week with a T-30 Players showing coming off T-6 at Bay Hill.

7. Ian Poulter

Squandered a fantastic start by shooting 75-76 over the weekend.

6. Sergio Garcia

Shot up the leaderboard early Sunday and got around for a solid T-22 at TPC Sawgrass.

5. Tommy Fleetwood

Lost his command and another opportunity to pick up first stateside victory settled for T-5 finish.

4. Jon Rahm

Couldn’t hold on to the 54-hole lead, but the game is progressing nicely as he looks to contend again at the Masters.

3. Justin Rose

Earns bounce-back player of the week honors at Players by shooting 66-68-68 for T-8 finish after opening-round 74.

2. Francesco Molinari

Cooled off from the Arnold Palmer Invitational victory with a T-56 at Players, but reigning British Open champ is still in fine form.

1. Rory McIlroy

Made a big statement with the way he closed out victory at TPC Sawgrass, adding another elite event to his stellar resume with the Masters just three weeks away. Gwk