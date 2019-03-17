Digital Edition
March 18, 2019

March 18, 2019

March 18, 2019

Digital Edition

March 18, 2019

March 17, 2019

By:

> THE FORECADDIE

rickie fowler butch harmonFamed coach Butch Harmon retiring from Tour life

> PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Rory McIlroy pulls off spectacular win at Players Championship (DiMeglio)

Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy’s winning golf equipment at Players Championship (Dusek)

Tiger Woods gets frustrated when putts don’t fall, but all is not lost at Players (DiMeglio)

What Tiger Woods said after shooting 69 on Sunday (Kilbridge)

St. Patrick’s Day at The Players: Who wins ‘Most Festive’ at TPC Sawgrass? (Culpepper)

Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings and full leaderboard from Players Championship (Golfweek Staff)

2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Players Championship (Golfweek Staff)

> LPGA

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 22: Inbee Park of South Korea hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during round four of the Hugel-JTBC Championship at the Wilshire Country Club on April 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)Inbee Park hopes to emerge from shadows in U.S. at Founders Cup (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

niall horan golfNiall Horan’s management company gets first European Tour win (Culpepper)

> POWER RANKINGS

Mar 17, 2019; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Rory McIlroy celebrate winning THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Charles Howell III
19. Keith Mitchell
18. Patrick Reed
17. Webb Simpson
16. Matt Kuchar
15-1. Click here

OTSU, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 03: Nelly Korda of United States prepares to putt on the sixth green during the second round of the TOTO Japan Classic at Seta Golf Course on November 03, 2018 in Otsu, Shiga, Japan. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

LPGA
10. Lydia Ko
9. Nasa Hataoka
8-1. Click here

European Tour
10. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
9. Matt Wallace
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

With home crowd behind him, Jim Furyk puts up fight for ages at Players (Kilbridge)

> COLLEGES

Suzy Whaley sets the bar in women’s college golf with Tar Heel Classic (Nichols)

Florida State, South Carolina lead loaded leaderboard at Valspar Collegiate (Woodard)

> GOLF LIFE

Five famous TV holes that every golfer should play (Lusk)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

THIS WEEK

Valspar, Founders Cup highlight pro golf schedule (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

Mar 16, 2019; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Tiger Woods stands on the 2nd green during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY SportsSlow play is epidemic PGA Tour has no desire to cure (Lynch)

> LAST TIME

ARNIE-LIKE CHARGE

> IMAGE CREDITS

