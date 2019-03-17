March 18, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Famed coach Butch Harmon retiring from Tour life
> PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Rory McIlroy pulls off spectacular win at Players Championship (DiMeglio)
Winner’s Bag: Rory McIlroy’s winning golf equipment at Players Championship (Dusek)
Tiger Woods gets frustrated when putts don’t fall, but all is not lost at Players (DiMeglio)
What Tiger Woods said after shooting 69 on Sunday (Kilbridge)
St. Patrick’s Day at The Players: Who wins ‘Most Festive’ at TPC Sawgrass? (Culpepper)
Player winnings: Complete player-by-player earnings and full leaderboard from Players Championship (Golfweek Staff)
2018-19 Schedule & Results: Updated through Players Championship (Golfweek Staff)
> LPGA
Inbee Park hopes to emerge from shadows in U.S. at Founders Cup (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Niall Horan’s management company gets first European Tour win (Culpepper)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Charles Howell III
19. Keith Mitchell
18. Patrick Reed
17. Webb Simpson
16. Matt Kuchar
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Lydia Ko
9. Nasa Hataoka
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Rafa Cabrera-Bello
9. Matt Wallace
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
With home crowd behind him, Jim Furyk puts up fight for ages at Players (Kilbridge)
> COLLEGES
Suzy Whaley sets the bar in women’s college golf with Tar Heel Classic (Nichols)
Florida State, South Carolina lead loaded leaderboard at Valspar Collegiate (Woodard)
> GOLF LIFE
Five famous TV holes that every golfer should play (Lusk)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
THIS WEEK
Valspar, Founders Cup highlight pro golf schedule (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
Slow play is epidemic PGA Tour has no desire to cure (Lynch)
> LAST TIME
> IMAGE CREDITS
Cover: Chris Condon/PGA TOUR; Forecaddie: Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports; The Players Championship: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images (McIlroy); Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (Tiger Woods); Sam Greenwood/Getty Images (Fan); LPGA: Harry How/Getty Images: European Tour: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports (McIlroy), Ken Ishii/Getty Images (Korda), Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images (Fleetwood); PGA Perspective: Gerald Herbert/Associated Press; Golf Life: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images; This Week: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports; 19th Hole: Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports)
