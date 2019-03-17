With home crowd behind him, Jim Furyk puts up fight for ages at Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Walking off the 18th green after a closing birdie Sunday at TPC Sawgrass, Jim Furyk struggled to keep his composure.

The final results were irrelevant at that time. This was a moment, an aging star putting it all on the line and proving to himself he isn’t finished yet.

In the process, he brought the best out of Rory McIlroy and forced the four-time major champion to beat him with a par at the final hole. While big name after big name stalled down the stretch, Furyk turned in a gutsy 5-under 67 to finish solo second at age 48.

“I haven’t put myself in the heat with a really good opportunity to win a golf tournament in a while, and I missed it,” said Furyk, whose last win came at the 2015 RBC Heritage. “I missed the nerves, I missed the excitement, the cheers, and I think the emotion you saw on 18 was just I was proud of the way I played.”

He had every reason to be.

Furyk dedicated much of the past two years to his U.S. Ryder Cup team captain duties. When it came time for the matches, all he could do was sit back and watch the disappointing results unfold around him in Paris.

Sunday at the Players Championship he was back in the arena, back in control, and he rolled the dice on No. 18 from 171 yards out and water in play on the entire left side of the green. A near-miss on his birdie putt at the 17th green after a similarly daring iron shot meant he would probably need a birdie at the last to have a chance to get into a playoff.

Playing partner Joel Dahmen threw his arms in the air as soon as the ball landed on the green and started tracking, settling a mere 3 feet from the cup.

“Holy cow,” Dahmen said. “For him to hit a tight draw around the water and stuff it … that takes some cojones.”

The margin for error at a tournament like this is impossibly small. After grinding out tough par saves at holes No. 13 and 14, Furyk’s 3-foot par try at 15 lipped out. A millimeter or two the other way and Furyk is in a playoff. He’ll settle for the $1.35 million consolation prize as runner-up, shooting 15-under-273 for the week.

“I don’t feel any less pride for the way I played because I didn’t win,” Furyk said. “And because it was Rory, I mean, probably doesn’t take any sting out of it. I have a lot of respect for his game. I have a lot of respect for him as a person. But it still stings. I mean, I’m a competitor, and I want to win, and it pisses me off that I didn’t.”

Furyk wasn’t alone there. He’s a Ponte Vedra Beach resident and lives close to the course, and the fans were going wild as he traversed the final three-hole stretch with birdie at 16, a near-miss at 17 and another birdie at 18.

Things were far more subdued when Furyk made the turn. There were just 25 people watching him at the 11th tee box. After an up-and-down birdie from the bunker, he rolled his golf ball to a young girl in a pink sweatshirt standing near the ropes en route to the 12th tee box.

Legendary caddie Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan zipped around the Stadium Course with Furyk’s bag slung around his shoulder all afternoon. It was a familiar environment for Tiger Woods’ former looper, but one he hasn’t experienced in some time. He was responsible for keeping his player calm down the stretch and prevented disaster after Furyk initially got the yardage from the wrong sprinkler head for his tee shot at No. 17.

Dahmen figures Cowan is more popular than half the players on Tour, and he had to turn down a young fan asking for a golf ball as he hustled off the 13thgreen.

“I can’t stop right now. Sorry,” Cowan said.

There will come a time when Furyk has to stop. A time when he is no longer competitive on the biggest stage. He’ll probably link up with playing partners of days past on the PGA Tour Champions, ride off into the sunset while tearing it up on the senior circuit.

That plan seems a little further off than it did just four days ago. Furyk has nothing to prove as a 17-time Tour winner. He dealt with various injuries over the past several years and wanted to give it another go on Tour now that he’s feeling good again.

“I was definitely at peace with whatever happened,” Furyk said. “I was just excited about the fact that I was healthy, and I wanted to really kind of see what I could do. So this tournament showed me.”

The look on Furyk’s face while he took it all in on the 18th green showed plenty. As did a long embrace with wife Tabitha on the walkway toward the scoring area. He took his lumps in the Ryder Cup aftermath and he risked doing the same late Sunday with several aggressive lines at the Stadium Course.

McIlroy won the day, but the moment belonged to Furyk and those who watched him fight the good fight to the very end.

“I got to play with Tiger recently, I got to play with Rory, I got to play with (Jon) Rahm, I got to play with all of them,” Dahmen said. “Today, those last three or four holes were as cool as any of those days for sure. And I know Jim was really feeling it.” Gwk