A list of Rory McIlroy's career victories

With his win on Sunday at The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy won his 15th PGA Tour victory and his 24th worldwide victory.
His first win in The Players was also his first pro victory in 364 days. His last trophy came in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 18.
McIlroy’s one-shot victory over Jim Furyk also got him over the hump this season in which he posted five top-6 finishes in five starts.
McIlroy, 29, is now one of seven golfers to win 15 times on the PGA Tour, joining a group that includes Fred Couples and Corey Pavin.
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour victories
2019 The Players Championship
2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational
2016 Deutsche Bank Championship
2016 Tour Championship
2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play
2015 Wells Fargo Championship
2014 The Open Championship
2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
2014 PGA Championship
2012 The Honda Classic
2012 PGA Championship
2012 Deutsche Bank Championship
2012 BMW Championship
2011 U.S. Open
2010 Quail Hollow Championship
International victories
2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation
2015 Omega Dubai Desert Classic
2015 DP World Tour Championship
2014 BMW PGA Championship
2013 Emirates Australian Open
2012 DP World Tour Championship
2011 Shanghai Masters
2011 UBS Hong Kong Open
2009 Dubai Desert Classic
Source: pgatour.com
