A list of Rory McIlroy's career victories

With his win on Sunday at The Players Championship, Rory McIlroy won his 15th PGA Tour victory and his 24th worldwide victory.

His first win in The Players was also his first pro victory in 364 days. His last trophy came in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 18.

McIlroy’s one-shot victory over Jim Furyk also got him over the hump this season in which he posted five top-6 finishes in five starts.

McIlroy, 29, is now one of seven golfers to win 15 times on the PGA Tour, joining a group that includes Fred Couples and Corey Pavin.

If the shoe fits … Matching McIlroy. All gold everything.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/uxuwP1qCih — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 17, 2019

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour victories

2019 The Players Championship

2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

2016 Deutsche Bank Championship

2016 Tour Championship

2015 WGC-Cadillac Match Play

2015 Wells Fargo Championship

2014 The Open Championship

2014 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

2014 PGA Championship

2012 The Honda Classic

2012 PGA Championship

2012 Deutsche Bank Championship

2012 BMW Championship

2011 U.S. Open

2010 Quail Hollow Championship

International victories

2016 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Hosted by the Rory Foundation

2015 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

2015 DP World Tour Championship

2014 BMW PGA Championship

2013 Emirates Australian Open

2012 DP World Tour Championship

2011 Shanghai Masters

2011 UBS Hong Kong Open

2009 Dubai Desert Classic

Source: pgatour.com