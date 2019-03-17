LPGA power rankings: March 18-24

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 18-24, 2019.

10. Lydia Ko

Missed the cut last year in Phoenix, but prior to that enjoyed four top-10s, including a pair of runner-ups.

9. Nasa Hataoka

Skipping Bank of Hope Founders Cup. Missed the cut there the past two seasons.

8. Lexi Thompson

Taking another week off to get sharp for the year’s first major. She often skips Founders.

7. Jin Young Ko

Of the dozen rounds she has played thus far, seven have been in the 60s.

6. So Yeon Ryu

No Phoenix for the second consecutive year. After pedestrian start, still polishing.

5. Brooke Henderson

Best finish at the Bank of Hope birdie-fest is a share of fourth in 2016.

4. Nelly Korda

One of the hottest players on tour ranks first in money and second in greens in regulation and scoring.

3. Minjee Lee

Has yet to contend in Phoenix but comes in with a strong 2019 resume.

2. Sung Hyun Park

Making fourth straight appearance at Wildfire, where she took a share of 13th in back-to-back years 2016-17.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Three top-20 finishes so far in 2019. Will test out her third caddie of the year in Phoenix. Gwk