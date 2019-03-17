Players Championship: Jhonattan Vegas makes record-breaking putt on No. 17

There were several incredible shots in the final round of the Players Championship, but these two putts were exceptional.

Jhonattan Vegas, who finished Sunday 6-under 66, recorded the longest putt ever on No. 17 during the final round. The 69-foot, 7-inch putt resulted in a birdie on that hole. Vegas finished at 14-under.

“To choose that hole and make such an incredible putt with the tournament on the line, it couldn’t be any more special… I was extremely happy to two-putt from there and the moment I saw that ball anywhere close to going in, I got extremely excited,” Vegas said to NBC after the final round.

The PGA confirmed after the putt that it was the longest putt ever on the 17th hole, surpassing Bernhard Langer who recorded a 59-foot, 9-inch putt in 2008 during Round 2 of The Players.

Just before Vegas’ putt on No. 17, Pepperell sank an impressive 50-foot putt on the same hole. Pepperell also finished the final round with a 66.