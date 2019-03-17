Players Championship: Errant shot drills fan, Rahm makes up for it

An errant shot by Jon Rahm in the final round of The Players Championship drilled a fan in the chest on the fourth hole at TPC Sawgrass.
The fan, who was standing along the fairway, appeared unscathed as he returned to watch Rahm take a swing where the ball stopped on the par-4 hole.
Rahm, the tournament’s leader entering Sunday, more than made up for the unfortunate shot. The 24-year-old from Spain apologized by signing a glove for the fan before moving on with his round.
Rahm bogeyed the hole, but it didn’t seem to affect him too much because he was tied for the lead with Jim Furyk through eight holes.
