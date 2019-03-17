Players Championship: Errant shot drills fan, Rahm makes up for it

An errant shot by Jon Rahm in the final round of The Players Championship drilled a fan in the chest on the fourth hole at TPC Sawgrass.

The fan, who was standing along the fairway, appeared unscathed as he returned to watch Rahm take a swing where the ball stopped on the par-4 hole.

Rahm, the tournament’s leader entering Sunday, more than made up for the unfortunate shot. The 24-year-old from Spain apologized by signing a glove for the fan before moving on with his round.

That's gonna leave a mark pic.twitter.com/Vmmm20Utw6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 17, 2019

Rahm bogeyed the hole, but it didn’t seem to affect him too much because he was tied for the lead with Jim Furyk through eight holes.