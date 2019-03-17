PGA Tour power rankings: March 18-24

Here are the Golfweek exclusive PGA Tour power rankings for the week of March 18-24, 2019:

20. Charles Howell III

Skipping the Valspar after another strong showing with his T-35 finish at the Players Championship.

19. Keith Mitchell

Made the cut at TPC Sawgrass and taking a break this week after 21-day stretch that included Honda Classic win and T-6 at Bay Hill.

18. Patrick Reed

Plummeted from contention with a Sunday 78 at TPC Sawgrass. On to the Valspar.

17. Webb Simpson

The 2018 Players Championship winner posted a respectable T-16 for an encore.

16. Matt Kuchar

Sitting strong at No. 3 in the FedEx Cup standings after a T-26 at the Players.

15. Tommy Fleetwood

Second consecutive Sunday in the final group with no trophies to show for it, but the Englishman seems sure to pick up his first PGA Tour win soon.

14. Gary Woodland

Mr. Consistency posted his 22nd consecutive cut made with a T-30 finish at TPC Sawgrass.

13. Marc Leishman

Shot 71-73 to miss the cut at even par, his first trunk slam since the Travelers Championship last June.

12. Tiger Woods

Will return to action for the Match Play in Austin after an up-and-down T-30 week in Ponte Vedra Beach.

11. Francesco Molinari

Followed victory at Bay Hill with a T-56 at the Players and will rest up this week ahead of Match Play.

10. Jason Day

Finished T-8 at the Players just a week after withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to back injury.

9. Rickie Fowler

Valspar will be first and only Florida tourney he skips coming off final-round 76 at the Stadium Course.

8. Bryson DeChambeau

Knocked off a T-20 finish at Players, his fifth top-25 in seven starts this season.

7. Xander Schauffele

Surprising missed cut at the Players after finishing runner-up in his Stadium Course debut a year ago.

6. Jon Rahm

The 54-hole Players leader dropped to T-12 after a final-round 76.

5. Justin Thomas

Failed to break 70 but played consistently well throughout T-35 showing at TPC Sawgrass.

4. Brooks Koepka

Followed T-56 Players finish with surprising admission that he’s lost almost 10 yards of distance due to recent weight loss.

3. Justin Rose

Just picked up his third top-10 in five starts this season with T-8 at Players.

2. Rory McIlroy

Ended the winless drought one day shy of a full calendar year with stellar Players finish.

1. Dustin Johnson

World No. 1 posted a career-best T-5 at Players Championship and heads straight to Tampa for the Valspar. Gwk