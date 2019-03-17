St. Patrick's Day at The Players: Who wins 'Most Festive' at TPC Sawgrass?

The grass at TPC Sawgrass wasn’t the only thing that was green Sunday at The Players Championship.

For St. Patrick’s Day, several golfers chose to wear green. Maybe it’ll get them out of a pinch in the final round.

Here’s how we ranked some of the best outfits worn on Sunday:

Brandt Snedeker

Snedeker had a small showing of green Sunday with a mint green collar under his black jacket.

Brandt Snedeker walks on the fourth hole. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Kevin Kisner

Like Snedeker, Kisner went subtle with a pop of color with his light green and white striped collar.

Kevin Kisner looks over the fourth green. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sergio Garcia

Garcia wore that bright, St. Patrick’s Day green in a clear ode to the Irish-inspired holiday. We like how his Adidas jacket matched the green bill of his hat.

Sergio Garcia plays the ninth hole. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Michael Thompson

Even though Thompson went with a lighter, mint green for St. Patty’s Day, we’ll allow it.

Michael Thompson plays the second hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Runner up: Justin Thomas

It doesn’t even matter what Thomas wore up top because the real spirit came from his shoes.

Undisputed winner: Rory Sabbatini

These pants belong in a museum. Sabbatini, from South Africa, easily wins the title of “Most Festive” at The Players. Where can one purchase these?

Rory Sabbatini on the third hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) Rory Sabbatini on the third hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images) Rory Sabbatini on the third hole. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Honorable mention: The fans

Fans came out en masse Sunday to show some spirit at TPC Sawgrass despite the cool, wet conditions. We applaud you.