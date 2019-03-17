St. Patrick's Day at The Players: Who wins 'Most Festive' at TPC Sawgrass?

The grass at TPC Sawgrass wasn’t the only thing that was green Sunday at The Players Championship.
For St. Patrick’s Day, several golfers chose to wear green. Maybe it’ll get them out of a pinch in the final round.
Here’s how we ranked some of the best outfits worn on Sunday:
Brandt Snedeker
Snedeker had a small showing of green Sunday with a mint green collar under his black jacket.
Kevin Kisner
Like Snedeker, Kisner went subtle with a pop of color with his light green and white striped collar.
Sergio Garcia
Garcia wore that bright, St. Patrick’s Day green in a clear ode to the Irish-inspired holiday. We like how his Adidas jacket matched the green bill of his hat.
Michael Thompson
Even though Thompson went with a lighter, mint green for St. Patty’s Day, we’ll allow it.
Runner up: Justin Thomas
It doesn’t even matter what Thomas wore up top because the real spirit came from his shoes.
Undisputed winner: Rory Sabbatini
These pants belong in a museum. Sabbatini, from South Africa, easily wins the title of “Most Festive” at The Players. Where can one purchase these?
Honorable mention: The fans
Fans came out en masse Sunday to show some spirit at TPC Sawgrass despite the cool, wet conditions. We applaud you.
Comments