2019 Players Championship Final Round Live Blog: Rahm sits one-stroke ahead of McIlroy, Fleetwood

The Players Championship continues Sunday at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Leader Jon Rahm sits at 15-under after recording a third round 64. The 24-year-old tees off for the tournament’s final round at 1:35 p.m. alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Rahm sits one-stroke ahead of Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy. Fleetwood and McIlroy, who shared the lead entering Round 3, struggled early, but each finished Saturday with a third-round 70.

Jason Day shot a 68 Saturday and sits in fourth place at 12-under. Day is one stroke ahead of Abraham Ancer and two strokes ahead of Ollie Schniederjans and Brandy Snedeker in a six-way tie for sixth place at 10-under.

The Players Final Round Live Feed

Final Round TV Info

Sunday

NBC: 1 – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

PGA Tour Radio: 12 – 6 p.m. ET