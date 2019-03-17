How much each golfer earned at The Players Championship

Here are the complete player winnings and scores for the golfers who made the 36-hole cut at The Players Championship.

Rory McIlroy earned $2.250 million for his one-shot victory over Jim Furyk on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy closed out his his first victory on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 70 on Sunday. It was his first victory in The Players in 10 tries.

Furyk, 48, capped off a Sunday 67 with a shot into 3 feet for birdie on the 18th to take the lead.

But McIlroy answered with a 15-foot birdie on the 15th, a two-putt birdie on the 16th and dry land on the par-3 17th island green.

2019 Players Championship Earnings, Results