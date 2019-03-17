Digital Edition
How much each golfer earned at The Players Championship

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

By March 17, 2019 6:41 pm

By: |

Here are the complete player winnings and scores for the golfers who made the 36-hole cut at The Players Championship.

Rory McIlroy earned $2.250 million for his one-shot victory over Jim Furyk on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy closed out his his first victory on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 70 on Sunday. It was his first victory in The Players in 10 tries.

Furyk, 48, capped off a Sunday 67 with a shot into 3 feet for birdie on the 18th to take the lead.

But McIlroy answered with a 15-foot birdie on the 15th, a two-putt birdie on the 16th and dry land on the par-3 17th island green.

2019 Players Championship Earnings, Results

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX CUP PTS
1 Rory McIlroy -16 67 65 70 70 272 $2,225,000.00 600
2 Jim Furyk -15 71 64 71 67 273 $1,350,000.00 330
T3 Eddie Pepperell -14 72 68 68 66 274 $725,000.00 0
T3 Jhonattan Vegas -14 72 69 67 66 274 $725,000.00 180
T5 Dustin Johnson -13 69 68 69 69 275 $456,250.00 110
T5 Brandt Snedeker -13 69 72 65 69 275 $456,250.00 110
T5 Tommy Fleetwood -13 65 67 70 73 275 $456,250.00 110
T8 Hideki Matsuyama -12 71 72 66 67 276 $350,000.00 85
T8 Justin Rose -12 74 66 68 68 276 $350,000.00 85
T8 Brian Harman -12 66 69 71 70 276 $350,000.00 85
T8 Jason Day -12 70 66 68 72 276 $350,000.00 85
T12 Adam Scott -11 70 69 68 70 277 $253,125.00 66
T12 Joel Dahmen -11 69 71 67 70 277 $253,125.00 66
T12 Abraham Ancer -11 69 66 70 72 277 $253,125.00 66
T12 Jon Rahm -11 69 68 64 76 277 $253,125.00 66
T16 Nick Taylor -10 73 69 69 67 278 $193,750.00 56
T16 Webb Simpson -10 70 70 70 68 278 $193,750.00 56
T16 Keegan Bradley -10 65 73 68 72 278 $193,750.00 56
T16 Ollie Schniederjans -10 71 70 65 72 278 $193,750.00 56
T20 Ryan Moore -9 67 74 69 69 279 $156,250.00 50
T20 Bryson DeChambeau -9 70 69 69 71 279 $156,250.00 50
T22 Sergio Garcia -8 69 70 74 67 280 $125,000.00 43
T22 J.T. Poston -8 68 69 73 70 280 $125,000.00 43
T22 Tony Finau -8 69 71 68 72 280 $125,000.00 43
T22 Kevin Kisner -8 68 68 71 73 280 $125,000.00 43
T26 Emiliano Grillo -7 70 72 73 66 281 $94,375.00 36
T26 Billy Horschel -7 69 70 73 69 281 $94,375.00 36
T26 Matt Kuchar -7 69 70 72 70 281 $94,375.00 36
T26 Byeong-Hun An -7 66 71 73 71 281 $94,375.00 36
T30 Gary Woodland -6 72 69 73 68 282 $77,625.00 28
T30 Tiger Woods -6 70 71 72 69 282 $77,625.00 28
T30 Matt Wallace -6 69 73 70 70 282 $77,625.00 0
T30 Lucas Bjerregaard -6 70 70 70 72 282 $77,625.00 0
T30 Tom Hoge -6 69 71 70 72 282 $77,625.00 28
T35 Charles Howell III -5 69 70 75 69 283 $60,312.00 21
T35 Seamus Power -5 74 67 73 69 283 $60,312.00 21
T35 Brice Garnett -5 71 69 73 70 283 $60,312.00 21
T35 Justin Thomas -5 71 72 70 70 283 $60,312.00 21
T35 Rory Sabbatini -5 68 69 74 72 283 $60,312.00 21
T35 Russell Knox -5 70 68 73 72 283 $60,312.00 21
T41 Thorbjorn Olesen -4 70 69 76 69 284 $45,000.00 0
T41 Martin Trainer -4 73 69 72 70 284 $45,000.00 14
T41 Matthew Fitzpatrick -4 70 71 72 71 284 $45,000.00 0
T41 Denny McCarthy -4 69 72 72 71 284 $45,000.00 14
T41 Corey Conners -4 72 70 68 74 284 $45,000.00 14
T41 Vaughn Taylor -4 67 70 71 76 284 $45,000.00 14
T47 Bud Cauley -3 69 70 76 70 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Jason Kokrak -3 73 68 74 70 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Andrew Landry -3 73 68 73 71 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Kelly Kraft -3 73 70 71 71 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Sung Kang -3 73 66 74 72 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Keith Mitchell -3 71 65 75 74 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Richy Werenski -3 72 71 68 74 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Rickie Fowler -3 74 67 68 76 285 $31,389.00 9
T47 Patrick Reed -3 69 69 69 78 285 $31,389.00 9
T56 Louis Oosthuizen -2 73 70 73 70 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Brooks Koepka -2 72 71 73 70 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Cameron Smith -2 72 70 73 71 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Chris Kirk -2 74 69 72 71 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Scott Piercy -2 74 68 72 72 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Francesco Molinari -2 72 70 72 72 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Si Woo Kim -2 73 68 72 73 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Bubba Watson -2 72 71 70 73 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Luke List -2 69 68 75 74 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Brian Gay -2 76 67 68 75 286 $27,250.00 5
T56 Ian Poulter -2 69 66 75 76 286 $27,250.00 5
T67 Scott Langley -1 69 72 75 71 287 $25,500.00 4
T67 Jimmy Walker -1 75 68 73 71 287 $25,500.00 4
T67 Daniel Berger -1 75 68 70 74 287 $25,500.00 4
70 Michael Thompson E 69 71 72 76 288 $25,000.00 3
71 Martin Kaymer +3 71 69 73 78 291 $24,750.00 3
T72 C.T. Pan +4 72 70 74 76 292 $24,375.00 3
T72 Branden Grace +4 73 70 72 77 292 $24,375.00 3
Jason Dufner +1 70 73 74 217 $23,750.00 3
Anirban Lahiri +1 70 71 76 217 $23,750.00 3
Tyler Duncan +1 70 71 76 217 $23,750.00 3
Patrick Rodgers +2 72 70 76 218 $23,250.00 3
Kevin Na +3 71 70 78 219 $23,000.00 2
Adam Long +4 71 72 77 220 $22,625.00 2
Patton Kizzire +4 71 70 79 220 $22,625.00 2

 

