How much each golfer earned at The Players Championship

Here are the complete player winnings and scores for the golfers who made the 36-hole cut at The Players Championship.
Rory McIlroy earned $2.250 million for his one-shot victory over Jim Furyk on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
McIlroy closed out his his first victory on the PGA Tour since the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational with a 70 on Sunday. It was his first victory in The Players in 10 tries.
Furyk, 48, capped off a Sunday 67 with a shot into 3 feet for birdie on the 18th to take the lead.
But McIlroy answered with a 15-foot birdie on the 15th, a two-putt birdie on the 16th and dry land on the par-3 17th island green.
2019 Players Championship Earnings, Results
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX CUP PTS
|1
|Rory McIlroy
|-16
|67
|65
|70
|70
|272
|$2,225,000.00
|600
|2
|Jim Furyk
|-15
|71
|64
|71
|67
|273
|$1,350,000.00
|330
|T3
|Eddie Pepperell
|-14
|72
|68
|68
|66
|274
|$725,000.00
|0
|T3
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-14
|72
|69
|67
|66
|274
|$725,000.00
|180
|T5
|Dustin Johnson
|-13
|69
|68
|69
|69
|275
|$456,250.00
|110
|T5
|Brandt Snedeker
|-13
|69
|72
|65
|69
|275
|$456,250.00
|110
|T5
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-13
|65
|67
|70
|73
|275
|$456,250.00
|110
|T8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-12
|71
|72
|66
|67
|276
|$350,000.00
|85
|T8
|Justin Rose
|-12
|74
|66
|68
|68
|276
|$350,000.00
|85
|T8
|Brian Harman
|-12
|66
|69
|71
|70
|276
|$350,000.00
|85
|T8
|Jason Day
|-12
|70
|66
|68
|72
|276
|$350,000.00
|85
|T12
|Adam Scott
|-11
|70
|69
|68
|70
|277
|$253,125.00
|66
|T12
|Joel Dahmen
|-11
|69
|71
|67
|70
|277
|$253,125.00
|66
|T12
|Abraham Ancer
|-11
|69
|66
|70
|72
|277
|$253,125.00
|66
|T12
|Jon Rahm
|-11
|69
|68
|64
|76
|277
|$253,125.00
|66
|T16
|Nick Taylor
|-10
|73
|69
|69
|67
|278
|$193,750.00
|56
|T16
|Webb Simpson
|-10
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|$193,750.00
|56
|T16
|Keegan Bradley
|-10
|65
|73
|68
|72
|278
|$193,750.00
|56
|T16
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-10
|71
|70
|65
|72
|278
|$193,750.00
|56
|T20
|Ryan Moore
|-9
|67
|74
|69
|69
|279
|$156,250.00
|50
|T20
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$156,250.00
|50
|T22
|Sergio Garcia
|-8
|69
|70
|74
|67
|280
|$125,000.00
|43
|T22
|J.T. Poston
|-8
|68
|69
|73
|70
|280
|$125,000.00
|43
|T22
|Tony Finau
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|72
|280
|$125,000.00
|43
|T22
|Kevin Kisner
|-8
|68
|68
|71
|73
|280
|$125,000.00
|43
|T26
|Emiliano Grillo
|-7
|70
|72
|73
|66
|281
|$94,375.00
|36
|T26
|Billy Horschel
|-7
|69
|70
|73
|69
|281
|$94,375.00
|36
|T26
|Matt Kuchar
|-7
|69
|70
|72
|70
|281
|$94,375.00
|36
|T26
|Byeong-Hun An
|-7
|66
|71
|73
|71
|281
|$94,375.00
|36
|T30
|Gary Woodland
|-6
|72
|69
|73
|68
|282
|$77,625.00
|28
|T30
|Tiger Woods
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|$77,625.00
|28
|T30
|Matt Wallace
|-6
|69
|73
|70
|70
|282
|$77,625.00
|0
|T30
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|72
|282
|$77,625.00
|0
|T30
|Tom Hoge
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|$77,625.00
|28
|T35
|Charles Howell III
|-5
|69
|70
|75
|69
|283
|$60,312.00
|21
|T35
|Seamus Power
|-5
|74
|67
|73
|69
|283
|$60,312.00
|21
|T35
|Brice Garnett
|-5
|71
|69
|73
|70
|283
|$60,312.00
|21
|T35
|Justin Thomas
|-5
|71
|72
|70
|70
|283
|$60,312.00
|21
|T35
|Rory Sabbatini
|-5
|68
|69
|74
|72
|283
|$60,312.00
|21
|T35
|Russell Knox
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|72
|283
|$60,312.00
|21
|T41
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|-4
|70
|69
|76
|69
|284
|$45,000.00
|0
|T41
|Martin Trainer
|-4
|73
|69
|72
|70
|284
|$45,000.00
|14
|T41
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|71
|284
|$45,000.00
|0
|T41
|Denny McCarthy
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$45,000.00
|14
|T41
|Corey Conners
|-4
|72
|70
|68
|74
|284
|$45,000.00
|14
|T41
|Vaughn Taylor
|-4
|67
|70
|71
|76
|284
|$45,000.00
|14
|T47
|Bud Cauley
|-3
|69
|70
|76
|70
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Jason Kokrak
|-3
|73
|68
|74
|70
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Andrew Landry
|-3
|73
|68
|73
|71
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Kelly Kraft
|-3
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Sung Kang
|-3
|73
|66
|74
|72
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Keith Mitchell
|-3
|71
|65
|75
|74
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Richy Werenski
|-3
|72
|71
|68
|74
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Rickie Fowler
|-3
|74
|67
|68
|76
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T47
|Patrick Reed
|-3
|69
|69
|69
|78
|285
|$31,389.00
|9
|T56
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-2
|73
|70
|73
|70
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Brooks Koepka
|-2
|72
|71
|73
|70
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Cameron Smith
|-2
|72
|70
|73
|71
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Chris Kirk
|-2
|74
|69
|72
|71
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Scott Piercy
|-2
|74
|68
|72
|72
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Francesco Molinari
|-2
|72
|70
|72
|72
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Si Woo Kim
|-2
|73
|68
|72
|73
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Bubba Watson
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|73
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Luke List
|-2
|69
|68
|75
|74
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Brian Gay
|-2
|76
|67
|68
|75
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T56
|Ian Poulter
|-2
|69
|66
|75
|76
|286
|$27,250.00
|5
|T67
|Scott Langley
|-1
|69
|72
|75
|71
|287
|$25,500.00
|4
|T67
|Jimmy Walker
|-1
|75
|68
|73
|71
|287
|$25,500.00
|4
|T67
|Daniel Berger
|-1
|75
|68
|70
|74
|287
|$25,500.00
|4
|70
|Michael Thompson
|E
|69
|71
|72
|76
|288
|$25,000.00
|3
|71
|Martin Kaymer
|+3
|71
|69
|73
|78
|291
|$24,750.00
|3
|T72
|C.T. Pan
|+4
|72
|70
|74
|76
|292
|$24,375.00
|3
|T72
|Branden Grace
|+4
|73
|70
|72
|77
|292
|$24,375.00
|3
|–
|Jason Dufner
|+1
|70
|73
|74
|—
|217
|$23,750.00
|3
|–
|Anirban Lahiri
|+1
|70
|71
|76
|—
|217
|$23,750.00
|3
|–
|Tyler Duncan
|+1
|70
|71
|76
|—
|217
|$23,750.00
|3
|–
|Patrick Rodgers
|+2
|72
|70
|76
|—
|218
|$23,250.00
|3
|–
|Kevin Na
|+3
|71
|70
|78
|—
|219
|$23,000.00
|2
|–
|Adam Long
|+4
|71
|72
|77
|—
|220
|$22,625.00
|2
|–
|Patton Kizzire
|+4
|71
|70
|79
|—
|220
|$22,625.00
|2
