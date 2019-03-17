Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rory McIlroy's winning golf clubs at the Players Championship

Rory McIlroy's winning golf clubs at the Players Championship

Rory McIlroy's winning golf clubs at the Players Championship

By March 17, 2019 5:43 pm

The gear Rory McIlroy used to win the 2019 Players Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 shaft; TaylorMade P730 (3, 4), P730 (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), Hi-Toe (54, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper

BALL: TaylorMade TP5

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

FOOTWEAR: Nike Air Zoom Victory

