Rory McIlroy's winning golf clubs at the Players Championship

The gear Rory McIlroy used to win the 2019 Players Championship:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M5 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 UDI (2), with Project X HZRDUS Black 105 shaft; TaylorMade P730 (3, 4), P730 (5-9), with Project X 7.0 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (48 degrees), Hi-Toe (54, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider X Copper
BALL: TaylorMade TP5
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord
FOOTWEAR: Nike Air Zoom Victory
