Tiger Tracker: Follow Tiger Woods' final round of the Players Championship, shot by shot

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods fought back after a rocky start and shot 3-under 33 on the back nine to avoid an MDF Saturday at the Players Championship.

That was good for an even-par 72 on the day to stay 3 under overall for the week, though his chances at contending came to an end early in Round 3. He’s 12 shots behind outright leader Jon Rahm and T-43, looking to make a move up the board in Sunday’s final round.

This will undoubtedly be Woods’ last stroke play event before the Masters, with one final pre-Augusta tune-up at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in two weeks.

It’s been a rocky three days at TPC Sawgrass, where Woods hasn’t been able to sustain positive stretches. A quadruple-bogey 7 at the par-3 17th in Round 2 killed plenty of momentum, and a cold putter prevented Woods from making any kind of moves Saturday.

What does he have in store for the finale with a 9:45 a.m. tee time alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick. We’ll be following every shot from Woods’ final round at TPC Sawgrass below.