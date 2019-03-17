Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods making a charge in final round of Players Championship

Tiger Woods’ final round of the Players Championship is underway at TPC Sawgrass. We’ll be tracking every shot as he looks to climb up the leaderboard. Follow along below.

Hole 18: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE:

Hole 17: Par 3, 136 yards

OFF THE TEE: Dangerous! Snuck on to the front right portion of the green before the ball started rolling back, settling down just shy of danger near the thick stuff. Surely he’ll take it after Friday’s incident.

ON THE GREEN: Weird spot to chip from with this hole location and he pulls off a good one. Just a few feet left to save par and make his first 3 of the week at 17 after a pair of birdie’s and the quadruple bogey on Friday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 17 (6 under overall)

Hole 16: Par 5, 520 yards

OFF THE TEE: That will work. No problem hitting fairways today and he’s in the short stuff again.

APPROACH SHOT: Welp, so much for that. Tiger knew it was trouble as soon as he hit it and he dunks one in the water on the approach at 16. Bonus points for dropping the club at the top of the finish and catching it with one arm behind his back, but a costly mistake nonetheless.

AROUND THE GREEN: That’s more like it. Takes the penalty stroke and his fourth shot lands softly and zips back a bit towards the flag. Still has about 20 feet to save par, then on to the 17th.

ON THE GREEN: Drained it. Quite the par save from 15 feet and the water ball won’t hurt him on this hole after all. On to the island.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 16 (6 under overall)

Hole 15: Par 4, 445 yards

OFF THE TEE: That’s another good driver and another fairway. Let’s see if he can do something with it.

APPROACH SHOT: Not bad. Long of the flag, safe, leaves about 25 feet for birdie. Getting windy out there and these last few holes are going to be an adventure.

ON THE GREEN: Birdie try slides past the hole and Tiger taps in for par. Now for the three-hole finishing stretch you’ve all been waiting for …

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 15 (6 under overall)

Hole 14: Par 4, 483 yards

OFF THE TEE: Big strike with the driver and gets a nice roll down the slope on the right side of the fairway. Still not an easy approach but he’s put himself in good position.

APPROACH SHOT: Went right at the flag and it didn’t work out, leaking left at the end and falling into a greenside bunker.

AROUND THE GREEN: Bunker shot came out a little hot and rolls past the flag. First bogey of the day definitely in play here, needs to convert from about 10-12 feet to save par.

ON THE GREEN: Missed it by a dimple, hard to believe that putt didn’t go in. Looked good the whole way. Alas, Tiger picks up his first bogey of the day and falls outside the top 30 on the leaderboard.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 14 (6 under overall)

Hole 13: Par 3, 192 yards

OFF THE TEE: Nice swing there. Landed short in the center of the green and rolled a little left, long uphill birdie putt coming up.

ON THE GREEN: Not close on the first try from 40-plus feet, looked like he had it on a decent line but didn’t hit it. No trouble cleaning up the par though and we’re on to the difficult par-4 14th.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 13 (7 under overall)

Hole 12: Par 4, 298 yards

OFF THE TEE: Surprising decision from Tiger to go with an iron here – It’s been a driver for him and almost every other player in the field through three rounds. Regardless, the safe shot goes off without a hitch and he’ll have an 84-yard wedge shot coming up.

APPROACH SHOT: Not bad from there. It’s left of the flag just on the fringe to leave a semi-decent birdie look.

ON THE GREEN: That one was further than it looked, two-putt par from 26 feet. Only time Tiger has failed to birdie No. 12 this week, but he remains bogey-free for the round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 12 (7 under overall)

Hole 11: Par 5, 562 yards

OFF THE TEE: Smoked it. Not getting any rollout in these fairways this morning but it’s center of the fairway with driver and Tiger should be in business from there.

APPROACH SHOT: Distance looked good but he misses a little left of the green. Will be chipping uphill from there to try for an up-and-down birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN: Well played. Ran it just a few feet past the cup and should be able to knock that one in.

ON THE GREEN: Yessir. Taps that one in for another birdie and has a real round going. Chance to put another one on top of that with a good drive at 12. Getting interesting.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 11 (7 under overall)

Hole 10: Par 4, 410 yards

OFF THE TEE: Just a fairway wood here and it’s another beauty, left side of the fairway. Looked like crowd noise or something distracted him and he backed off the initial swing attempt before rebooting. Works out just fine.

APPROACH SHOT: Only had 110 yards left and he landed it just on the left rough. Ball bounced onto the green but rolled back and nearly off the surface entirely. Leaves himself with a long birdie look and was hoping for much more from that spot in the fairway.

ON THE GREEN: Routine two-putt par there and he gives the ball a few bounces off the putter as he walks off the green. Let’s see if he can take advantage of these next two holes, a par 5 followed by a driveable par 4.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 10 (6 under overall)

Hole 9: Par 5, 564 yards

OFF THE TEE: Pulls driver and finds another fairway, this one rolling up the right side. Should have a good angle to try to reach this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT: Didn’t want to take that one on from 291 yards out, layup looks good and avoids the long bunker on the left side to give himself a pretty straightforward chance at an up-and-down for another birdie and a 4-under 32 on the front nine.

THIRD SHOT: Won’t be happy about that one. Missed short from 61 yards and the ball rolls back off the green. Not ideal.

ON THE GREEN: Had to chip again there and scoots it past the hole, leaving about 4 feet to save par. He drops it in to keep the card clean after a pretty strong 33 on the front nine. To the turn we go.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 9 (6 under overall)

Hole 8: Par 3, 209 yards

OFF THE TEE: Landed it just a few yards past the flag but the ball didn’t check at all, rolls well long and will leave another lengthy birdie try.

ON THE GREEN: Heck of an effort there. Just a tap-in left from 50 feet and every player in the field would gladly take a par at No. 8 in these conditions. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 8 (6 under overall)

Hole 7: Par 4, 447 yards

OFF THE TEE: It’s another good one and Tiger picks up the tee and starts walking toward the fairway while the ball is nearing the top of its arc. Center of the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT: Pretty solid from 187 yards out. Safe shot into the center of the green and looks to be about 25 feet or so for the upcoming birdie try.

ON THE GREEN: BANG! Woods dropped that one in from 29 feet and the crowd goes wild. Really impressive start here with a tough par-3 coming up, let’s see if he can keep it going.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 7 (6 under overall)

Looks like somebody didn't get the memo about the tough scoring conditions on Sunday. 😉

Tiger sinks a 29-footer on 7 for his third birdie of Rd. 4. pic.twitter.com/kwzc8ECKwv — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) March 17, 2019

Hole 6: Par 4, 387 yards

OFF THE TEE: No problem here, center of the fairway and leaves just 120 yards in.

APPROACH SHOT: Those irons are looking sharp this morning. Lands it just past the cup and will have about 8 feet left for another birdie.

ON THE GREEN: Can’t get it to fall and it’s a no-sweat par for Tiger at No. 6. Putting looked really good early in the week but has fallen off since. Approach shots have been money all weekend.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (5 under overall)

Hole 5: Par 4, 472 yards

OFF THE TEE: Big swing with the driver and that one sails left into the gallery. Not gonna be very much fun from there.

APPROACH SHOT: Not bad at all. Huge helicopter finish at the top of the swing off a sidehill lie and got the ball to the front of the green. Starting to see him hit those creative shots with more frequency this season. Long way home from there but at least he’s putting.

ON THE GREEN: Missed it long and below the hole, leaving about 6 feet to save par and keep the momentum going. He does just that by draining the par putt and we’re off to a promising start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 5 (5 under overall)

Hole 4: Par 4, 389 yards

OFF THE TEE: Always one of the best tee shots to watch Tiger hit at the Stadium Course. It’s a stinger fairway wood every day and he finds the fairway no problem. Definitely a chance to hit one close here.

APPROACH SHOT: As predicted, Woods throws an absolute dart into the tucked left pin location from 110 yards out. Just a few feet left for another birdie and some big early momentum.

ON THE GREEN: Bingo. Two birdies through four holes and an opportunity to post a number on getaway day.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 4 (5 under overall)

Hole 3: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE: Yikes. Hated it right off the club and immediately started walking toward the green, ball misses way left and settles into the rough. Will be chipping over the bunker there to try and get up-and-down for par.

AROUND THE GREEN: Woods tried to pull off a huge flop shot there and didn’t get away with it. Ball didn’t clear the slope and rolled back into the bunker. BUT … Woods just jarred that shot from the sand! Routine par, nothing to see here. Tried to play it cool for a while and finally smiles as he’s walking off the green.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (4 under overall)

Hole 2: Par 5, 532 yards

OFF THE TEE: Another driver on a tee shot that requires a draw and Woods shapes it around the trees on the left side, the ball settling just off the fairway into the first cut. Lie looks good and should be able to give it a go from there.

APPROACH SHOT: Good one ends up on the front of the green, about 70 feet from the hole. Looks like he’s going to try to putt it from there.

AROUND THE GREEN: Great lag. Should be just a tap-in birdie from there.

ON THE GREEN: Not exactly a tap-in but he drains it from four feet for birdie. Solid start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 2 (4 under overall)

Hole 1: Par 4, 420 yards

OFF THE TEE: Bit of drizzle on a cold morning at TPC Sawgrass and Tiger pumps a good one off the first with driver. Likes it right away. And we’re off.

APPROACH SHOT: Beauty. Smooth swing and on a straight line toward the hole the entire time. Looks like it landed pin high to leave a great chance at an opening birdie from 8-10 feet.

ON THE GREEN: No dice. Slides it past the hole from 12 feet and taps in for an opening par. Just no cooperation from the putter this weekend. Onward.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (3 under overall)

Pre-round

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods fought back after a rocky start and shot 3-under 33 on the back nine to avoid an MDF Saturday at the Players Championship.

That was good for an even-par 72 on the day to stay 3 under overall for the week, though his chances at contending came to an end early in Round 3. He’s 12 shots behind outright leader Jon Rahm and T-43, looking to make a move up the board in Sunday’s final round.

This will undoubtedly be Woods’ last stroke play event before the Masters, with one final pre-Augusta tune-up at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in two weeks.

It’s been a rocky three days at TPC Sawgrass, where Woods hasn’t been able to sustain positive stretches. A quadruple-bogey 7 at the par-3 17th in Round 2 killed plenty of momentum, and a cold putter prevented Woods from making any kind of moves Saturday.

What does he have in store for the finale with a 9:45 a.m. tee time alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick. We’ll be following every shot from Woods’ final round at TPC Sawgrass below.