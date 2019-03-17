What Tiger Woods said after 3-under 69 in final round of Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Tiger Woods bounced back from a lackluster Saturday and shot 3-under 69 on a cold, windy day in the final round of the Players Championship.

Woods finished the week without a single three-putt and was T-31 at 6 under overall when he walked off the course after his final-go round at TPC Sawgrass.

It was the final pre-Masters stroke play event for Woods, who will return to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin Country Club later this month.

Here’s what Woods had to say about Sunday’s final round and his overall performance at the Players Championship.

On the week at TPC Sawgrass:

“Yeah, I was close to getting over the hurdle and getting things rolling, and unfortunately I made a 7 over at 17 (Friday). I missed a few putts that I could have very easily got the momentum going that could have gotten me on a run. I was close. … It just, the wind swirls and you have fairways that are tough to hit and then you have the greens that are tough to hit and put it in the right sections, and if you don’t, you’re going to be standing on your head hitting some shots. So only had a few of those this week, so all in all it was a solid week.”

On what he was most pleased with:

“I’m excited the way I drove it. I drove the ball well this week. I drove it not quite as long on the weekend with a little bit cooler temperatures, but I was driving it pretty straight and I was able to shape the golf ball both ways with all three of my woods, which was good to see.”

On the state of his game leading up to Augusta National:

“It’s right on track. I feel like I’m able to start – I’m able to shape the golf ball both ways, which I’m going to need there. Just need a few more putts go in, but that’s about it.”

On missing last week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational:

“I think that it was the right decision to make considering that I have April right around the corner. So make sure I get that organized coming into a week where, this week, as I said, you can hit a few shots where you’re standing on your head having to hit some weird shots, and the way I was feeling it in Mexico, that would have been a tall order for me.” Gwk