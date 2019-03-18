Rory McIlroy now 8-1 betting favorite to win Masters

Rory McIlroy ended a 364-day victory drought with his Players Championship title Sunday.

All of a sudden, he’s on a roll. McIlroy is now the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 8-1, according to the latest odds-to-win posted at golfodds.com and at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in the wake of his Players victory.

McIlroy is looking for a green jacket next month at Augusta National to complete his career grand slam.

The one-shot win over Jim Furyk was McIlroy’s first pro triumph anywhere since he won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his first win at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour in 10 tries.

McIlroy earned $2.250 million with his 15th U.S. Tour victory.

Last week, Dustin Johnson was 10-1 betting solo favorite to win, while McIlroy was among a group of players at 12-1.

Betting Odds to win the 2019 Masters