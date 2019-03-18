Rory McIlroy now 8-1 betting favorite to win Masters

Rory McIlroy ended a 364-day victory drought with his Players Championship title Sunday.
All of a sudden, he’s on a roll. McIlroy is now the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 8-1, according to the latest odds-to-win posted at golfodds.com and at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in the wake of his Players victory.
McIlroy is looking for a green jacket next month at Augusta National to complete his career grand slam.
The one-shot win over Jim Furyk was McIlroy’s first pro triumph anywhere since he won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his first win at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour in 10 tries.
McIlroy earned $2.250 million with his 15th U.S. Tour victory.
Last week, Dustin Johnson was 10-1 betting solo favorite to win, while McIlroy was among a group of players at 12-1.
Betting Odds to win the 2019 Masters
|Player
|Odds
to Win:
|Rory McIlroy
|8-1
|Dustin Johnson
|10-1
|Tiger Woods
|12-1
|Justin Rose
|12-1
|Justin Thomas
|14-1
|Jon Rahm
|16-1
|Brooks Koepka
|18-1
|Rickie Fowler
|18-1
|Jordan Spieth
|20-1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20-1
|Jason Day
|25-1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|25-1
|Bubba Watson
|30-1
|Phil Mickelson
|30-1
|Tony Finau
|30-1
|Francesco Molinari
|35-1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|35-1
|Xander Schauffele
|35-1
|Adam Scott
|40-1
|Patrick Reed
|40-1
|Paul Casey
|40-1
|Matt Kuchar
|40-1
|Marc Leishman
|50-1
|Patrick Cantlay
|60-1
|Gary Woodland
|60-1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60-1
|Cameron Smith
|60-1
|Sergio Garcia
|60-1
|Henrik Stenson
|80-1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80-1
|Webb Simpson
|80-1
|Alex Noren
|100-1
|Thomas Pieters
|100-1
|Branden Grace
|100-1
|Ian Poulter
|100-1
|Zach Johnson
|100-1
|Charley Hoffman
|100-1
|Kevin Kisner
|100-1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|125-1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|100-1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100-1
|Charles Howell III
|100-1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100/1
|Haotong Li
|125-1
|Keegan Bradley
|125-1
|Si Woo Kim
|125-1
|Billy Horschel
|125-1
|J.B. Holmes
|125-1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150-1
|Matt Wallace
|150-1
|Adam Hadwin
|150-1
|Danny Willett
|150-1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150-1
|Shane Lowry
|150-1
|Byeong Hun An
|150-1
|Lee Westwood
|150-1
|Joaquin Niemann
|150-1
|Aaron Wise
|150-1
|Keith Mitchell
|150-1
|Cameron Champ
|150/1
|Beau Hossler
|200-1
|Kevin Na
|200-1
|Martin Kaymer
|200-1
|Daniel Berger
|200-1
|Ryan Moore
|200-1
|Brian Harman
|200-1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|200-1
|Bill Haas
|250-1
|Jason Dufner
|250-1
|Luke List
|250-1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|250-1
|Kevin Chappell
|250-1
|Russell Henley
|250-1
|Jimmy Walker
|250-1
|Kyle Stanley
|250-1
|Jim Furyk
|250-1
|Chez Reavie
|250-1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|250/1
|Kevin Tway
|250-1
|Russell Knox
|300-1
|Sungjae Im
|300-1
|Stewart Cink
|300-1
|Fred Couples
|300-1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|300-1
|Patton Kizzire
|300-1
|Vijay Singh
|300-1
|Shugo Imahira
|500-1
|Grayson Murray
|500-1
|Adam Long
|500-1
|Brendan Steele
|500-1
|Steve Stricker
|500-1
|Julian Suri
|500-1
|Paul Dunne
|500-1
|Austin Cook
|500-1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|500-1
|Ryan Fox
|500-1
|Jamie Lovemark
|500-1
|Peter Uihlein
|500-1
|Chesson Hadley
|500-1
|Michael Kim
|500-1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|500-1
|Scott Piercy
|500-1
|Nick Watney
|500-1
|Andrew Landry
|500-1
|Andy Sullivan
|500-1
|Padraig Harrington
|500-1
|Graeme McDowell
|500-1
|Dylan Frittelli
|500-1
|Brandon Stone
|500-1
|Jordan Smith
|500-1
|Ross Fisher
|500-1
|Chris Wood
|500-1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500/1
|Justin Harding
|500-1
|Bernhard Langer
|500-1
|Angel Cabrera
|1000-1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|1000-1
|Seungsu Han
|1000-1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000-1
|Jovan Rebula
|2000-1
|Mike Weir
|2000-1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000-1
|Viktor Hovland
|2000-1
|Devon Bling
|2000-1
|Kevin O’Connell
|2000-1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000-1
|Alvaro Ortiz
|2000-1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000-1
|Larry Mize
|5000-1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000-1
|* Golfer must tee off for action *
|* Additional golfers available
|Tiger Woods Propositions
|Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
|Yes
|+350
|No
|-450
|EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
|0 Majors
|2/9
|Exactly 1 Major
|15/4
|Exactly 2 Majors
|16/1
|Exactly 3 Majors
|100/1
|4 Majors (Grand Slam)
|500/1
|How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
|14.5 Over
|2/3
|14.5 Under
|13/10
|15.5 Over
|9/4
|15.5 Under
|4/11
|16.5 Over
|5/1
|16.5 Under
|1/7
|17.5 Over
|11/1
|17.5 Under
|25/1
|18.5 Over
|25/1
|18.5 Under
|1/150
|2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis. – Sept. 25-27
|To Lift the Trophy:
|Europe
|+130
|USA
|-150
|ODDS to Win (3-way result):
|Europe
|+150
|USA
|-150
|Tie
|+1200
