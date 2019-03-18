Rory McIlroy now 8-1 betting favorite to win Masters

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By March 18, 2019 12:53 pm

Rory McIlroy ended a 364-day victory drought with his Players Championship title Sunday.

All of a sudden, he’s on a roll. McIlroy is now the betting favorite to win the 2019 Masters at 8-1, according to the latest odds-to-win posted at golfodds.com and at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook in the wake of his Players victory.

McIlroy is looking for a green jacket next month at Augusta National to complete his career grand slam.

The one-shot win over Jim Furyk was McIlroy’s first pro triumph anywhere since he won the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational and his first win at TPC Sawgrass on the PGA Tour in 10 tries.

McIlroy earned $2.250 million with his 15th U.S. Tour victory.

Last week, Dustin Johnson was 10-1 betting solo favorite to win, while McIlroy was among a group of players at 12-1.

Betting Odds to win the 2019 Masters

Player Odds
to Win:
Rory McIlroy 8-1
Dustin Johnson 10-1
Tiger Woods 12-1
Justin Rose 12-1
Justin Thomas 14-1
Jon Rahm 16-1
Brooks Koepka 18-1
Rickie Fowler 18-1
Jordan Spieth 20-1
Bryson DeChambeau 20-1
Jason Day 25-1
Tommy Fleetwood 25-1
Bubba Watson 30-1
Phil Mickelson 30-1
Tony Finau 30-1
Francesco Molinari 35-1
Hideki Matsuyama 35-1
Xander Schauffele 35-1
Adam Scott 40-1
Patrick Reed 40-1
Paul Casey 40-1
Matt Kuchar 40-1
Marc Leishman 50-1
Patrick Cantlay 60-1
Gary Woodland 60-1
Louis Oosthuizen 60-1
Cameron Smith 60-1
Sergio Garcia 60-1
Henrik Stenson 80-1
Brandt Snedeker 80-1
Webb Simpson 80-1
Alex Noren 100-1
Thomas Pieters 100-1
Branden Grace 100-1
Ian Poulter 100-1
Zach Johnson 100-1
Charley Hoffman 100-1
Kevin Kisner 100-1
Tyrrell Hatton 125-1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 100-1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100-1
Charles Howell III 100-1
Charl Schwartzel 100/1
Haotong Li 125-1
Keegan Bradley 125-1
Si Woo Kim 125-1
Billy Horschel 125-1
J.B. Holmes 125-1
Eddie Pepperell 150-1
Matt Wallace 150-1
Adam Hadwin 150-1
Danny Willett 150-1
Emiliano Grillo 150-1
Shane Lowry 150-1
Byeong Hun An 150-1
Lee Westwood 150-1
Joaquin Niemann 150-1
Aaron Wise 150-1
Keith Mitchell 150-1
Cameron Champ 150/1
Beau Hossler 200-1
Kevin Na 200-1
Martin Kaymer 200-1
Daniel Berger 200-1
Ryan Moore 200-1
Brian Harman 200-1
Bill Haas 250-1
Jason Dufner 250-1
Luke List 250-1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250-1
Kevin Chappell 250-1
Russell Henley 250-1
Jimmy Walker 250-1
Kyle Stanley 250-1
Jim Furyk 250-1
Chez Reavie 250-1
Lucas Bjerregaard 250/1
Kevin Tway 250-1
Russell Knox 300-1
Sungjae Im 300-1
Stewart Cink 300-1
Fred Couples 300-1
Shubhankar Sharma 300-1
Patton Kizzire 300-1
Vijay Singh 300-1
Shugo Imahira 500-1
Grayson Murray 500-1
Adam Long 500-1
Brendan Steele 500-1
Steve Stricker 500-1
Julian Suri 500-1
Paul Dunne 500-1
Austin Cook 500-1
Ollie Schniederjans 500-1
Ryan Fox 500-1
Jamie Lovemark 500-1
Peter Uihlein 500-1
Chesson Hadley 500-1
Michael Kim 500-1
Satoshi Kodaira 500-1
Scott Piercy 500-1
Nick Watney 500-1
Andrew Landry 500-1
Andy Sullivan 500-1
Padraig Harrington 500-1
Graeme McDowell 500-1
Dylan Frittelli 500-1
Brandon Stone 500-1
Jordan Smith 500-1
Ross Fisher 500-1
Chris Wood 500-1
Anirban Lahiri 500/1
Jhonattan Vegas 500/1
Justin Harding 500-1
Bernhard Langer 500-1
Angel Cabrera 1000-1
Yusaku Miyazato 1000-1
Seungsu Han 1000-1
Trevor Immelman 1000-1
Jovan Rebula 2000-1
Mike Weir 2000-1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000-1
Viktor Hovland 2000-1
Devon Bling 2000-1
Kevin O’Connell 2000-1
Takumi Kanaya 2000-1
Alvaro Ortiz 2000-1
Sandy Lyle 5000-1
Larry Mize 5000-1
Ian Woosnam 5000-1
* Golfer must tee off for action *
* Additional golfers available
Tiger Woods Propositions
Tiger Woods Win a 2019 Major?
Yes +350
No -450
EXACTLY How Many Majors will Tiger Woods Win in 2019?
0 Majors 2/9
Exactly 1 Major 15/4
Exactly 2 Majors 16/1
Exactly 3 Majors 100/1
4 Majors (Grand Slam) 500/1
How Many Career Majors will Tiger Woods Win by Dec. 30, 2025?
14.5   Over 2/3
14.5   Under 13/10
15.5   Over 9/4
15.5   Under 4/11
16.5   Over 5/1
16.5   Under 1/7
17.5   Over 11/1
17.5   Under 25/1
18.5   Over 25/1
18.5   Under 1/150
2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Kohler, Wis. – Sept. 25-27
To Lift the Trophy:
Europe +130
USA -150
ODDS to Win (3-way result):
Europe +150
USA -150
Tie +1200

