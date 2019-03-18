Rickie Fowler comes out to support Oklahoma State's Valspar Collegiate title defense

Oklahoma State is looking to defend its title at the Valspar Collegiate, and the Cowboys had a big fan in the crowd.

Rickie Fowler, who played at OSU, was on-hand to watch the second and third rounds of the tournament at Floridian Golf Club on Monday. With inclement weather in the forecast, the tournament is attempting to playing 36 holes on Monday to finish instead of Tuesday’s scheduled final round.

“Oklahoma State, it’s a big family. We love getting together with the guys whenever we can,” said Fowler. I’ve been at this event the last few years … It’s great to have everyone together.”

While watching tournament leader Matthew Wolff, Fowler noted how his former college teams won a decent amount, but “not as much as (the current team).”

Valspar Collegiate Leaderboard: Team | Individual

The Cowboys are coming off a win earlier this month at the Cabo Collegiate, their fourth title of the year. They’ve yet to finish worse than fourth at an event this season.

The 2008 Ben Hogan Award winner, given to the best player in college golf, said the team works well together and pushes each other, which is something he didn’t think they were previously doing enough of.

“We always had two or three guys in contention, a guy winning, and that was something I always talked about,” explained Fowler. “It’s the next step, getting more guys to win tournament individually and having others in contention, you can do crazy things from there.”

Entering the second round on the day, the Cowboys were in fourth place behind Wake Forest, Auburn and South Carolina. Wolff and Viktor Hovland, Golfweek’s top two players in the nation, are both in contention for the individual title.

With a busy schedule, it’s tough for Fowler to see the team and coaches as much as he’d like, but he takes advantage of the opportunity whenever possible.

“Once you’re a part of the Oklahoma State family, you’re locked in,” he said with a smile. “It’s a big part of who I am.”