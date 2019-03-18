Dustin Johnson 11-2 betting favorite to win Valspar Championship

The betting odds for the PGA Tour Valspar Championship this week have World No. 1 Dustin Johnson as a solid favorite at 11-2 over those in a field that includes Jon Rahm, Jason Day and defending champion Paul Casey.

The golf tournament is set for the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla., near Tampa, from Thursday-Sunday.

Johnson was one of more than a dozen players who found themselves within one shot of the lead during the final round of The Players Championship on Sunday before finishing T-5 at 13-under, three shots behind winner Rory McIlroy.

Rahm and Day are second picks at 10-1, while Sergio Garcia is fetching 16-1 odds, according to the prices at golfodds.com and the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Among the other early odds posted Monday: Webb Simpson is 18-1, while Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed and Casey are each 20-1.