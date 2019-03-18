2019 Masters field list and how each player qualified

Here is a look at the current field list for the 2019 Masters Tournament, which will take place April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Unofficial field for the 2019 Masters

Players are listed in alphabetical order followed by their country and how they qualified in parentheses.

The current field number for the Masters is 84.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (18) Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark (18) Devon Bling, United States (7) Keegan Bradley, United States (16, 17, 18) Angel Cabrera, Argentina (1) Rafa Cabrera-Bello, Spain (18) Patrick Cantlay, United States (17, 18) Paul Casey, England (17, 18) Stewart Cink, United States (15) Fred Couples, United States (1) Jason Day, Australia (4, 16, 17, 18) Bryson DeChambeau (16, 17, 18) Tony Finau, United States (12, 17, 18) Matthew Fitzpatrick, England (18) Tommy Fleetwood, England (13, 17, 18) Rickie Fowler, United States (5, 16, 17, 18) Sergio Garcia, Spain (1, 18) Branden Grace, South Africa (18) Emiliano Grillo, Argentina (18) Tyrrell Hatton, England (18) Charley Hoffman, United States (12) J.B. Holmes, United States (16) Billy Horschel, United States (17, 18) Viktor Hovland, Norway (7) Charles Howell III, United States (16) Trevor Immelman, South Africa (1) Dustin Johnson, United States (2, 13, 16, 17, 18) Zach Johnson, United States (1, 3) Takumi Kanaya, Japan (9) Martin Kaymer, Germany (2) Michael Kim, United States (16) Si-Woo Kim, South Korea (5) Kevin Kisner, United States (14, 18) Patton Kizzire, United States (17) Satoshi Kodaira, Japan (16, 18) Brooks Koepka, United States (2, 4, 13, 16, 17, 18) Matt Kuchar, United States (16, 18) Andrew Landry, United States (16) Bernhard Langer, Germany (1) Marc Leishman, Australian (12, 16, 17, 18) Haotong Li, China (18) Adam Long, United States (16) Sandy Lyle, Scotland (1) Hideki Matsuyama, Japan (17, 18) Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland (3, 14, 17, 18) Phil Mickelson, United States (1, 3, 16, 17, 18) Keith Mitchell, United States (16) Larry Mize, United States (1) Francesco Molinari, Italy (3, 14, 16, 17, 18) Kevin Na, United States (16, 17, 18) Alex Noren, Sweden (18) Kevin O’Connell, United States (11) Thorbjorn Olsen, Denmark (18) Mark O’Meara, United States (1) Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain (1) Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa (12, 18) Alvaro Ortiz, Mexico (10) Eddie Pepperell, England (18) Ian Poulter, England (18) Jon Rahm, Spain (12, 15, 17, 18) Jovan Rebula, South Africa (8) Patrick Reed, United States (1, 13, 17, 18) Justin Rose, England (2, 14, 16, 17, 18) Xander Schauffele, United States (14, 17, 18) Charl Schwartzel, South Africa (1, 12) Adam Scott, Australia (1, 12, 15, 18) Webb Simpson, United States (5, 17, 18) Vijay Singh, Fiji (1) Cameron Smith, Australia (12, 17, 18) Brandt Snedeker, United States (16, 18) Jordan Spieth, United States (1, 2, 3, 12, 18) Kyle Stanley, United States (17, 18) Henrik Stenson, Sweden (3, 18) Justin Thomas, United States (4, 16, 17, 18) Kevin Tway, United States (16) Jimmy Walker, United States (4) Matt Wallace, England (18) Bubba Watson, United States (1, 16, 17, 18) Mike Weir, Canada (1) Danny Willett, England (1) Aaron Wise, United States (16, 17) Gary Woodland, United States (17, 18) Tiger Woods, United States (1, 15, 17, 18) Ian Woosnam, Wales (1)

Qualification Criteria

Below are the 19 different categories in which a player may qualify for the Masters Tournament.