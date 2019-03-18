Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy reminisces about missing the cut at The Players at 2018

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Rory McIlroy reminisces about missing the cut at The Players at 2018

PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy reminisces about missing the cut at The Players at 2018

By March 18, 2019 8:00 am

By: |

Rory McIlroy was beaming Sunday after winning The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, but the brightness of the win was even sweeter knowing where he was one year ago.

In the first two rounds of The Players in 2018, McIlroy shot a 71 and a 74 respectively and missed the cut.

The memory was shared by The Players on Sunday evening after 29-year-old from Northern Ireland finished this year’s Players Championship 16-under 272, one-stroke ahead of Jim Furyk.

The Players posted a photo of the letter McIlroy sent to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan thanking him for his hospitality at The Players and breakfast he shared with Monahan at the event, but expressing his disappointment he was cut after Round 2.

McIlroy responded to the memory writing, “I missed the delicious breakfast this year but got the trophy.”

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home