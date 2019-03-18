Wake Forest, Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff claim titles at 2019 Valspar Collegiate

Inclement weather in the forecast pushed the Valspar Collegiate to a 36 hole finish on Monday instead of Tuesday’s scheduled final round, and the guys put on a show.

Wake Forest had a share of the lead after day one and claimed the team title thanks to a herculean effort in the morning round Monday. The Demon Deacons shot 14-under as a team in the second round to claim a share of the lead with South Carolina. They never looked back.

Eugenio Chacarra’s 4-under 67 in the final round pulled Wake Forest away from the pack to win at -25. Auburn finished second at -19, followed by South Carolina (-15), defending champion Oklahoma State (-14) and Vanderbilt (-11).

Golfweek’s top-ranked player in the nation Matthew Wolff claimed the individual title at 14-under, fending off Florida State’s John Pak (-13) and Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips (-12). It was Wolff’s fourth title of the season, setting an Oklahoma State record for most titles in a season and tying the career record.