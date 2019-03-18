Putters used by the 10 best golfers in the world

There was a time when heel-toe-weighted blades dominated the scene in professional golf, but over the last decade mallets have become more and more popular among the game’s elite players. They tend to be more forgiving, but the key to converting a lot of pros was the development of mallets that have some toe hang to enhance a slightly arced stroke.

With mallets made to suit more stroke types, the trend has reached the players who comprise the top 10 on the Official World Golf Ranking, as six of them are using a mallet.

Here is a list of the players who are ranked in the top 10 on the OWGR and the putters they are using.

10. Jon Rahm

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red