Rare program from first Masters in 1934 is up for auction

A rare commemorative program from the first Masters in 1934 is on the market through Robert Edward Auctions.

The 44-page program includes diagrams of each hole, photos of the grounds, and photos of prominent members of Augusta National Golf Club, including Bobby Jones. The auction house says the program is an unusual find because it includes a page listing the tournament results, a feature seen in only one-third of the 1934 Masters programs that have survived.

The auction house says the program was purchased at an auction in Great Britain several years ago. Bidding starts at $5,000 and continues through March 24.

The first Masters was held March 22, 1934, and was then called the Augusta National Invitation Tournament. Horton Smith won by one shot over Craig Wood, earning $1,500 for his victory. Club officials formally changed the tournament’s name to “The Masters” in 1939. In 1940, the tournament would shift to the first full week in April.