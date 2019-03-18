VIDEO: Rory McIlroy receives congratulatory text from Tiger Woods after Players Championship

Even Tiger Woods was impressed by Rory McIlroy’s clutch performance Sunday on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass.
Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of McIlroy’s heroes as a child, sent a text to McIlroy congratulating the 29-year-old on his win at The Players.
In a video posted by the PGA Tour on Instagram, McIlroy is seen walking through the clubhouse at TPC Sawgrass Sunday with PGA commissioner Jay Mohahan as he receives “86 messages” one of them being from Woods.
“Good playing, kid. Just awesome stuff,” McIlroy reads and attributes the message to Woods.
McIlroy, 16-under 272, recorded a final-round 70 to finish one-stroke ahead of Jim Furyk. McIlroy was 3-under on the back nine to outlast heated competition for the top spot on the leaderboard.
Woods wasn’t alone in congratulating McIlroy on his 15th PGA Tour victory.
Here are a few of our favorites:
Comments