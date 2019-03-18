Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
VIDEO: Rory McIlroy receives congratulatory text from Tiger Woods after Players Championship

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland wait on the tenth tee during the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

Even Tiger Woods was impressed by Rory McIlroy’s clutch performance Sunday on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of McIlroy’s heroes as a child, sent a text to McIlroy congratulating the 29-year-old on his win at The Players.

In a video posted by the PGA Tour on Instagram, McIlroy is seen walking through the clubhouse at TPC Sawgrass Sunday with PGA commissioner Jay Mohahan as he receives “86 messages” one of them being from Woods.

“Good playing, kid. Just awesome stuff,” McIlroy reads and attributes the message to Woods.

McIlroy, 16-under 272, recorded a final-round 70 to finish one-stroke ahead of Jim Furyk. McIlroy was 3-under on the back nine to outlast heated competition for the top spot on the leaderboard.

Woods wasn’t alone in congratulating McIlroy on his 15th PGA Tour victory.

