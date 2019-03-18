VIDEO: Rory McIlroy receives congratulatory text from Tiger Woods after Players Championship

Even Tiger Woods was impressed by Rory McIlroy’s clutch performance Sunday on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass.

Woods, a four-time Masters champion and one of McIlroy’s heroes as a child, sent a text to McIlroy congratulating the 29-year-old on his win at The Players.

In a video posted by the PGA Tour on Instagram, McIlroy is seen walking through the clubhouse at TPC Sawgrass Sunday with PGA commissioner Jay Mohahan as he receives “86 messages” one of them being from Woods.

“Good playing, kid. Just awesome stuff,” McIlroy reads and attributes the message to Woods.

McIlroy, 16-under 272, recorded a final-round 70 to finish one-stroke ahead of Jim Furyk. McIlroy was 3-under on the back nine to outlast heated competition for the top spot on the leaderboard.

Woods wasn’t alone in congratulating McIlroy on his 15th PGA Tour victory.

Here are a few of our favorites:

9 years ago this month had opportunity to sit w/ winless 20-yr-old @McIlroyRory & talk “patience.” Soon after, he shot a Sunday 62 at @QuailHollow for 1st @PGATOUR win. Today Rory showed great discipline & patience down stretch to win @THEPLAYERSChamp! Very proud & happy for him! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) March 17, 2019

Congrats to @McIlroyRory on a great win… silenced a lot of people today! Way to play bro 👊🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 17, 2019

Well done @McIlroyRory, no one deserved it more with the way you’ve been playing this year. A fitting champion for @THEPLAYERSChamp — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) March 17, 2019

One of the best weeks of the year.. It truly is @THEPLAYERSChamp !! Can’t thank the staff enough for making this week so special for me and my family.. Congrats to @McIlroyRory for the well deserved win.. Was close, but not good enough.. Excited for the next few weeks!! — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) March 17, 2019

Rory McIlroy is going to enter next month’s Masters Tournament as the favorite while chasing the career grand slam and with about two dozen other elite players all playing really well right now. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) March 17, 2019

St.Patricks day 2019 has been good to me so far. @modestgolf @guidomigliozzi had his first @EuropeanTour win and now I’m staying in to hopefully watch @McIlroyRory win @THEPLAYERSChamp on @SkySportsGolf ☘️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2019

68 final round T8 – Great fun playing with @PepperellEddie today and what a putt on 17! Congratulations @McIlroyRory on the 🏆 I counted 62 eagles this week – a great performance for a fantastic cause. Close to 100K books donated to @BookTrustUSA by @MorganStanley #EagleUp pic.twitter.com/oJ8EockRuO — Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) March 17, 2019

It’s been coming @McIlroyRory and your timing in which week was impeccable… just make sure you’ve got another week like that up your sleeve for the first full week in April. Great win mate 👏👏 — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) March 17, 2019