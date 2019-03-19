Auburn’s Nick Clinard to coach Team USA at Toyota Junior Golf World Cup

Auburn men’s golf coach Nick Clinard is heading to Japan.

Clinard will coach the U.S. boys team at the 2019 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at on Chukyo Golf Club’s Ishino Course outside Nagoya, Japan June 18-22.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to coach Team USA in Japan at the Junior Golf World Cup,” Clinard via press release. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be chosen by the Golf Coaches Association of America. I’m looking forward to getting to Japan, getting to learn my guys, represent the United States and compete for a title.”

In over 10 seasons with the Tigers, Clinard’s teams have won 42 tournaments – three conference championships – including a T-3 at the 2017-18 NCAA Championships.