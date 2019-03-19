Arizona State (-50) continues hot spring with big victory at National Invitational Tournament

The Sun Devils are on fire.

The men’s golf team at Arizona State continued their impressive spring on Tuesday, claiming the National Invitational Tournament at OMNI Tucson National with a score of 50-under par.

And no, that’s not a typo.

ASU bested two of Golfweek’s top-five teams in the nation by 20-plus strokes. No. 5 Southern California came in second at -29, followed by No. 3 Oklahoma at -28. Colorado State (-25) and Iowa State (-24) round out the tournament’s top five.

“Our guys are playing with a lot of humility and hunger,” said Sun Devils head coach Matt Thurmond. “It’s kind of a coach’s dream to roll out with five guys every round that are going to be in it all the way on every shot to the end.”

“We are starting to build some confidence and we have a deep group of guys who know everyone in the team is working just as hard and caring just as much as they are,” Thurmond added.

ASU’s Alex del Rey (-17) won the indivdual title, fending off USC’s Justin Suh (-16). Teammates Won Jun Lee (-15) and Chan An Yu (-11) both finished in the top-five.

The Sun Devils have won two of their last four tournaments, previously claiming the title at the Lamkin Grips Collegiate earlier this month and the John Burns Collegiate in February. They placed second in the other two (Cabo Collegiate and Arizona Intercollegiate).

Two wins in Tuscon

It’s not just the Arizona State men who are playing well in rival territory this month.

The Sun Devil sweep of Tuscon started last week with the Arizona State women claiming the Arizona Wildcat Invitational at Tuscon’s Sewailo G.C., besting their rival hosts by eight strokes. It was the women’s first win of the season. They’ve notched five top-five finishes (four in the top-three).

Alessandra Fanali placed second at 2-over. Teammates Madison Kerley (+4) and Sofia Anokhina (+5) both finished inside the top-10.