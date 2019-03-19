Concordia’s Nolan Zikas receives AJGA’s David Toms Overcoming Adversity Award

Concordia (Neb.) senior Nolan Zikas hasn’t had an easy go, but that hasn’t stopped him from playing a sport he loves.

Zikas, the 2019 David Toms Overcoming Adversity Award winner, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, the most common form of bone cancer, as a freshman in high school after months of leg pain. He underwent 18 rounds of chemotherapy and six surgeries, including one that involved the replacement of his knee and right femur with a metal rod in order to remove a tumor. For the next three months, the 15-year-old Zikas still went to golf practice to support his teammates despite not being able to put any weight on his right leg.

It was golf that kept Zikas positive, even when he learned the cancer had spread to his lungs. Despite the struggles, he was able to learn how to walk and even swing a club through rehab. That hard work even led to Zikas earning medalist honors twice amid three trips to the state championship.

When Zikas got to Concordia, he learned the cancer had spread in his lungs, meaning another surgery was awaiting. He practiced putting in his basement while recovering. Fast-forward to today, and the college senior is now three years cancer-free.

“Winning the David Toms Overcoming Adversity Award has provided me with so many opportunities and I can’t thank everyone enough for these opportunities,” said Zikas via a press release. “I also need to thank everyone involved in my life (friends, coaches, family, and God) for the continued support and will to keep fighting the great fight and still pursue my goals and dreams in life! This award is not only for me but for everyone involved in my life.”

A three-time all-conference team member, Zikas is on pace to break Concordia’s career scoring average record.