Paula Creamer withdraws from LPGA Founders Cup

Paula Creamer is out.

In a brief statement released Tuesday on Instagram, Creamer said she was withdrawing from this weekend’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup, but was “optimistic” about her return to competitive events in the near future.

Creamer was not explicit about the reason she chose to withdraw.

The 32-year-old is the third big name to announce she won’t play in this weekend’s tournament. Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson announced they would miss the event last week.

Creamer, in her 15th season, was forced to end her season early in 2017 due to surgery on her left wrist. Since the surgery in October 2017, Creamer has made changes to her grip to avoid further agitation or injury.

“Unfortunately I have had to withdraw from The Founders Tournament this week. I am optimistic that I will return to competitive play soon,” Creamer said in her statement. “I want to thank everyone for all the words of encouragement and support.”

Creamer has not won an LPGA event in five years.

The Founders Cup will be held Thursday through Sunday at the Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Founders Cup is the first event on U.S. soil since the season-opening Tournament of Champions at Tranquilo Golf Course in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. from Jan. 17-20.