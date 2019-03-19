Laura Davies back to work at Founders Cup after dominant senior major wins

PHOENIX – Laura Davies pulled her putter out of the bag late Tuesday morning, closed the trunk of her car and headed to the practice green. The 55-year-old’s success at Wildfire Golf Club last year boiled down to one thing: She holed putts.

This was a different putter in Davies’ hand though, one she picked up at the Senior LPGA Championship in French Lick, Ind., last fall that immediately led to victory. She’s hoping the Odyssey EXO puts her back in contention at this week’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup, where she finished second last year to Inbee Park.

Even Park was impressed.

“She still doesn’t look like she’s afraid of anything,” said the 30-year-old LPGA Hall of Famer. “She has so much passion. That’s why maybe she is still playing and competing out here. She is very competitive, which I think sometimes I’m a little bit lacking of.”

Davies won two LPGA senior majors last year, including the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open by a whopping 10 strokes. For her efforts, she received an invite into the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open at Country Club of Charleston.

On Sunday after this event, she heads to Pine Needles for preview day for the 2019 Senior Women’s Open.

To participate in the year’s first major, the ANA Inspiration, Davies will need to pour it on this week and next. The top 20 players and ties off the money list at the end of the Kia Classic, not otherwise qualified, will get into the ANA, provided they are within the top 80 on the money list.

“I know I’m not going to be up there every week,” said Davies. “I’m not consistent enough and these girls are really good now. Just to have a couple of weeks where I get in contention would be nice. … Tee to green I can hold my own, but around the greens they’re just so damn good.”

In addition to a hefty playing schedule, Davies will serve as a vice captain for Catriona Matthew in September at the Solheim Cup. Asked how she might be called upon to help Matthew, Davies smiled and said, “I don’t know. Keeping the fridge stocked.”

And with that, she got back to work.

