Ace Alert! President George W. Bush joins hole-in-one club at Trinity Forest

President George W. Bush served as leader of the free world from 2001-09, but he didn’t have an ace prior to Wednesday’s round at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. Bush shared a photo from the par-3 12th hole, listed at 164 yards from the white tees.

Bush posted the following on Instagram:

“With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age.”

Bush’s post had more than 40,000 likes within an hour. Bonus points for the Presidents Cup sweater!

The George W. Bush Presidential Center annually hosts the three-day Warrior Open at Trinity Forest, a tournament for members of the U.S. Armed Forces who were wounded overseas.

The PGA Tour began hosting the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest in 2018.