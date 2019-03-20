Cheyenne Knight shows how hard Monday-qualifying can be even when you get hot

PHOENIX – With four holes to play, Cheyenne Knight told her caddie at Wildfire Golf Club that she’d need to birdie in to have a chance at Monday-qualifying for the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

“That first one is always the hardest,” said Knight, who knocked in a 25-footer on her 15th hole. Birdie putts from 6 feet followed on the next two holes and on the closing par 5, she hit the green in two with a 3-hybrid and poured in a 30-footer for eagle.

Knight thought for sure that she’d be safe with an 8-under 63. Cheyenne Woods, playing two groups ahead, posted a 64. When Csicsi Rozsa turned in a 63 of her own, Knight headed to the range.

Could it really be possible that 63 wasn’t enough to get in?

Turns out it was – both Knight and Rozsa advanced out of the field of 72. But it took some red-hot golf.

“You hear about Monday-qualifying and how hard it is on the PGA Tour and web.com,” said Knight, “but it’s hard out here too. It’s really difficult.”

The former Alabama star was out shadowing Katherine Kirk during the Bank of Hope pro-am Wednesday as part of her LPGA rookie hours. The next event she’s guaranteed to get in this year is the LOTTE Championship in Hawaii in late April. Knight has committed to playing Monday qualifiers through Kingsmill in May and will then see where she stands after the tour’s first reshuffle.

Knight, who left Alabama after her junior year last May, finished 32nd on the Symetra Tour money list after 15 starts. She learned the value of rest during her first long stretch of professional golf, having one of her best finishes the week she opted not to take a practice round.

She ultimately earned her card through the LPGA’s new Q-Series event last fall.

The birdie-fest doesn’t stop on Mondays here at Wildfire. It’s a bona fide shoot-out most years, and Knight plays to keep her foot on the gas pedal. At the Vic Open in Australia earlier this year, Knight said she spent too much time trying not to miss the cut. She won’t do that again.

“What’s the worst that can happen?” she asked. “I play bad? Sometimes you have to have a perspective check.”